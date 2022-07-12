Published On Jul 12, 2022 02:13 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

The recently launched Nexon EV Max sees the maximum price hike

Tata Nexon EV sees its third price hike of the year.

Nexon EV prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000.

All variants of the Nexon EV Max get costlier by Rs 60,000.

Its entry-level electric car, the Tigor EV, witnesses a price increase of Rs 25,000.

Tata has increased the prices of its lineup starting from July. With this, almost all variants of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV also get costlier. Interestingly, this is the third price hike for the electric Nexon in just six months of this year.

Here are the revised prices:

Tata Nexon EV

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Nexon EV XM Rs 14.79 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 20,000 XZ+ Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 16.30 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ LUX Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh - XZ+ LUX Dark Rs 17.40 lakh Rs 17.50 lakh Rs 10,000 Nexon EV Max XZ+ Rs 17.74 lakh Rs 18.34 lakh Rs 60,000 XZ+ (Fast Charger) Rs 18.24 lakh Rs 18.84 lakh Rs 60,000 XZ+ LUX Rs 18.74 lakh Rs 19.34 lakh Rs 60,000 XZ+ LUX (Fast Charger) Rs 19.24 lakh Rs 19.84 lakh Rs 60,000

The Nexon EV witnesses a price increase of up to Rs 20,000, with the base-spec XM variant seeing the maximum hike. The XZ+ Dark variant goes for the same price as earlier. As for the Nexon EV Max, its prices have uniformly increased by Rs 60,000.

For reference, the Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 318 kilometres. The Nexon EV Max is more powerful and is equipped with a 40.5kWh battery, offering a range of 437 kilometres. The latter also offers more features including cruise control, wireless phone charging, auto-dimming IRVM, an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Tata Tigor EV

Variants Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 12.24 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 25,000 XM Rs 12.74 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 25,000 XZ+ Rs 13.24 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 25,000 XZ+ DT Rs 13.39 lakh Rs 13.64 lakh Rs 25,000

All the variants of the Tata Tigor EV get costlier by Rs 25,000. It’s offered with a 26kWh battery pack, which claims to offer a range of 306 kilometres on a single charge.

