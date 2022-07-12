English | हिंदी

Tata Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, And Tigor EV Get Costlier

Published On Jul 12, 2022 02:13 PM

The recently launched Nexon EV Max sees the maximum price hike

  • Tata Nexon EV sees its third price hike of the year. 

  • Nexon EV prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000. 

  • All variants of the Nexon EV Max get costlier by Rs 60,000. 

  • Its entry-level electric car, the Tigor EV, witnesses a price increase of Rs 25,000. 

Tata has increased the prices of its lineup starting from July. With this, almost all variants of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV also get costlier. Interestingly, this is the third price hike for the electric Nexon in just six months of this year. 

Here are the revised prices: 

Tata Nexon EV

tata nexon ev max

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Nexon EV

XM

Rs 14.79 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 20,000

XZ+

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 16.30 lakh

Rs 10,000

XZ+ LUX

Rs 17.20 lakh

Rs 17.30 lakh

Rs 10,000

XZ+ Dark

Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 16.49 lakh

-

XZ+ LUX Dark

Rs 17.40 lakh

Rs 17.50 lakh

Rs 10,000

Nexon EV Max

XZ+ 

Rs 17.74 lakh

Rs 18.34 lakh

Rs 60,000

XZ+ (Fast Charger)

Rs 18.24 lakh

Rs 18.84 lakh

Rs 60,000

XZ+ LUX

Rs 18.74 lakh

Rs 19.34 lakh

Rs 60,000

XZ+ LUX (Fast Charger)

Rs 19.24 lakh

Rs 19.84 lakh

Rs 60,000

The Nexon EV witnesses a price increase of up to Rs 20,000, with the base-spec XM variant seeing the maximum hike. The XZ+ Dark variant goes for the same price as earlier. As for the Nexon EV Max, its prices have uniformly increased by Rs 60,000. 

For reference, the Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 318 kilometres. The Nexon EV Max is more powerful and is equipped with a 40.5kWh battery, offering a range of 437 kilometres. The latter also offers more features including cruise control, wireless phone charging, auto-dimming IRVM, an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. 

Tata Tigor EV

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 12.24 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 25,000

XM

Rs 12.74 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 25,000

XZ+

Rs 13.24 lakh

Rs 13.49 lakh

Rs 25,000

XZ+ DT

Rs 13.39 lakh

Rs 13.64 lakh

Rs 25,000

All the variants of the Tata Tigor EV get costlier by Rs 25,000. It’s offered with a 26kWh battery pack, which claims to offer a range of 306 kilometres on a single charge. 

