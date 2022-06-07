Published On Jun 07, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny

Both sub-4m electric models are priced north of Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom

The 4-wheeled EV segment continues to grow rapidly in India, driven primarily by the sales of Tata models. In May 2022, the Nexon EV and Tigor EV registered a collective sales tally of 3,454 units. That’s a year-on-year increase of more than 600 per cent!

The significance of that figure becomes even more apparent when you compare it to the sales figures of various other carmakers in India with similarly priced offerings. More so, when you realise that those two EVs outsell or have similar sales figures as entire brand portfolios and those comparisons are detailed below:

Nissan

The Japanese carmaker witnessed sales of 2,131 units only for the month of May 2022. Its primary model in the market is the sub-4-metre Magnite which is more affordable than both of Tata’s EVs.

Jeep & Citroen: Stellantis India

A premium automotive brand, Jeep enjoyed sales of 928 units in May. All of these sales come from the Compass SUV. Another premium brand, part of the Stellantis umbrella like Jeep, with a single SUV offering in India is Citroen, which sold 24 units of the C5 Aircross.

Volkswagen

The production and sales tally of Volkswagen for May 2022 comes to 3,503 units. That’s only 49 units more than the Tata EVs. Most of its production is for the upcoming Virtus sedan while the other key model in its line-up is the Taigun compact SUV.

MG

While this brand did sell more units than the Tata EVs, the collective tally of its four SUVs comes to 4,008 units. That’s double the number of units it sold in April 2022 and without the spike in production for the Astor, we reckon MG’s tally might have been closer to the 3,500 mark.

Skoda

The carmaker’s tally is clear of the Tata EVs by over 1,000 units. However, it is worth noting that the individual tally for Skoda models was lower. Most of the demand is for the Slavia sedan while the output of the Kushaq dropped to just 1,806 units in May 2022.

Renault

Even though every model in the French carmaker’s India line-up is more affordable than Tata’s EVs, none of them outsold the collective tally of the electric variants of the Nexon and Tigor. In total, Renault enjoyed sales of 5,010 units with the Triber as its best-seller, accounting for 2,110 units.

Brand May 2022 Sales Difference from Tata EVs’ May 2022 sales (in %age) Nissan 2131 -62% Jeep 928 -272% Citroen 24 -14291% Volkswagen 3503 1.4% MG 4008 13.8% Skoda 4604 25% Renault 5010 31%

