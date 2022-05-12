Tata Nexon EV Max Vs Rivals: Price Check
Published On May 12, 2022 05:24 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV
It commands a premium over the Nexon EV and ICE-powered Nexon, but brings its prices closer to the bigger ZS EV’s entry-level variant
Tata has launched the Nexon EV Max from Rs 17.74 lakh to Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Nexon EV Max gets a bigger 40.5kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 437 kilometres, which is 125 kilometres more than the regular Nexon EV. It also gets a 143PS/250Nm electric motor, which delivers 14PS and 5Nm more.
In terms of features, it offers some additional equipment such as wireless charging, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, illuminated gear selector dial with a ‘Park’ mode, and four levels or regenerative braking. Additionally, safety is covered by ESP, hill hold/descent control, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, TPMS, and all four disc brakes.
Now, when we talk about its rivals, it doesn’t have any direct ones. But you can consider it as a better equipped and safer alternative to the regular Nexon EV, and a more affordable option compared to the bigger MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. We have also included the range topping ICE-powered Nexon automatic just for reference. So, here’s a detailed price comparison:
|
Nexon EV Max
|
Nexon EV
|
Nexon Petrol-AMT
|
Nexon Diesel-AMT
|
MG ZS EV
|
Hyundai Kona electric
|
-
|
-
|
Nexon XZA Plus DT Roof (O) AMT - Rs 12.05 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Nexon XZA Plus DT P AMT Diesel - Rs 13.85 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
XM - Rs 14.79 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
XZ Plus - Rs 16.20 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
XZ Plus - Rs 17.74 lakh
|
XZ Plus Lux - Rs 17.20 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
XZ Plus Fast Charger - Rs 18.24 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
XZ Plus Lux - Rs 18.74 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
XZ Plus Lux Fast Charger - Rs 19.24 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Excite - Rs 22 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Single Tone - Rs 23.84 lakh / Dual Tone - Rs 24.03 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Exclusive - Rs 25.88 lakh
-
The Nexon EV Max demands a premium of Rs 1.54 lakh over the regular EV’s XZ Plus and XZ Plus Lux variants. That seems like a justified premium for around 125 kilometres of extra claimed driving range, more powerful motor, additional features, and most importantly, safety technology.
-
If you want the fast 7.2kW charger, the premium is Rs 2.04 lakh over the same variants. The fast charger will juice up the EV in 6.5 hours.
-
If you compare the entry-level Nexon EV Max (XZ Plus) with the same for Nexon EV (XM), you’re shelling an excess of around Rs 3 lakh. But for that, you get a lot more features and, of course, more range and performance.
-
Talking about its premium alternatives, the Nexon EV Max’s top-spec XZ Plus Lux Fast charger variant is priced comparatively closer to the ZS EV’s base-spec Excite variant. Both of them have a difference of around Rs 1.75 lakh.
-
For starters, the MG ZS EV is bigger, more powerful and offers a bit more claimed range than the Nexon EV Max. The ZS EV gets a bigger 50.3kWh battery with a range of 461 kilometres (+24 kms than Max) and a 176PS/280Nm electric motor (+33PS/30Nm). Importantly, the ZS EV’s battery gets an IP69 rating while the Nexon EV Max gets IP67.
-
However, the Excite variant will go on sale in July. Right now, you can only go for the top-spec Exclusive variant.
-
In case of the Exclusive variant, it gains a panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, powered driver’s seat, a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car technology with limited remote operation, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic, lane change assist, and heated ORVMs. But mind you, there’s a premium of over Rs six lakhs.
-
The last one in this list is the Hyundai Kona Electric, which also commands a hefty five lakh premium over the Nexon EV Max.
-
The Kona electric gets a slightly smaller 39.2kWh battery pack but with a more claimed driving range of 452 kilometres (+15 kms). While its power is slightly lower than the Nexon EV Max (136PS), the torque is way more than the Max as well as the ZS EV (395Nm).
-
For reference, the Hyundai EV features six airbags, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and paddle shifters (for adjustable regenerative braking) over the Tata.
