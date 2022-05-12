Here’s What’s Different Between The Tata Nexon EV And Nexon EV Max
Modified On May 12, 2022 10:13 AM
The Nexon EV Max, compared to the Nexon EV, gets a more expansive features list, safety updates, and an upgraded powertrain
Tata has introduced the long-range Nexon EV, called the Nexon EV Max, in two broad trims: XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. While it is a new model in the Nexon EV’s lineup, there are a lot of differences between the two.
In this story, let’s check out what these differences are:
Variant Lineup
-
Tata offers the standard Nexon EV in three trims: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux.
-
The Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, is available in two broad variants: XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.
Exterior Changes
-
Although the Nexon EV Max doesn’t get any significant cosmetic updates, it does come with a new alloy wheel design and rear disc brakes.
-
Tata is even offering it in new exterior shades called Intensi-Teal and Pristine White, while the Daytona Grey colour has been carried over from the Tigor EV.
-
Another difference between the Nexon EV and the Nexon EV Max is that the latter has a ground clearance of 205mm, a reduction of 5mm.
-
Tata has also re-tuned the suspension setup for the Max.
Interior And Feature Updates
-
Tata has provided the Nexon EV Max with a new beige upholstery compared to the standard EV’s cream layout.
-
The Nexon EV Max also gets an illuminated gear selector dial and a dedicated ‘Park’ mode.
-
It even comes with an advanced features list with the inclusion of an air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and wireless phone charger.
-
Both models have some common features too including a sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear AC vents, and connected car tech.
-
In terms of safety, the Nexon EV Max goes the extra mile with standard features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, electronic stability programme, hill-hold assist, and hill descent control.
-
The long-range version of the electric SUV also comes with auto brake lamps, based on regenerative braking.
Technical Details And Other Numbers
-
Compared to the standard Nexon’s powertrain, the Nexon EV Max gets a larger battery pack of 40.5kWh (+10.3kWh), and a 143PS/250Nm electric motor (+14PS/5Nm).
-
While the Nexon EV has a claimed range of 312km, the ARAI-rated figure for the Nexon EV Max stands at 437km.
-
Tata says the long-range Nexon EV goes from 0-100kmph in less than 9 seconds.
-
It also comes with four levels of adjustable regenerative braking, thereby recharging the battery better in comparison to the standard model which has a single pre-set regenerative braking. Thanks to adjustable braking, Nexon EV Max also supports single-pedal driving.
-
The standard EV takes 8.5 hours to be charged from 10-90 percent using a 15A plug point whereas the Nexon EV Max’s 10-100 percent stands at 15 hours.
-
Tata says the standard Nexon EV’s 3.3kW AC home charger takes 8 hours for a 20-100 percent charge.
-
While both models get a 3.3kW home charger as standard, the Nexon EV Max can also be had with an optional 7.2kW AC home fast charger option.
-
Using the new 7.2kW AC fast home wall box charger, the Max can be topped up from 0 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours.
-
With the 50kW fast charger, the Nexon EV can be juiced up from 0-80 percent in 60 minutes while the Nexon EV Max takes less than an hour for the same.
-
The Nexon EV Max, with all its additional features and larger battery pack, has become heavier by 100kg compared to the regular model.
Price And Rivals
|
Variant
|
Nexon EV
|
Nexon EV Max
|
Difference
|
XM
|
Rs 14.79 lakh
|
–
|
–
|
XZ+
|
Rs 16.2 lakh
|
Rs 17.74 lakh (3.3kW AC charger)/ Rs 18.24 lakh (7.2kW AC charger)
|
Up to Rs 2.04 lakh
|
XZ+ Dark
|
Rs 16.49 lakh
|
–
|
–
|
XZ+ Lux
|
Rs 17.2 lakh
|
Rs 18.74 lakh (3.3kW AC charger)/ Rs 19.24 lakh (7.2kW AC charger)
|
Up to Rs 2.04 lakh
|
XZ+ Lux Dark
|
Rs 17.4 lakh
|
–
|
–
-
The Max is available with the optional 7.2kW AC home fast charger for a premium of Rs 50,000.
-
Both versions of the Nexon EV are still an affordable alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.
-
The Tata EV will rival the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 EV and MG’s sub-Rs 15 lakh EV.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
