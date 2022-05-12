Modified On May 12, 2022 10:13 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV Max, compared to the Nexon EV, gets a more expansive features list, safety updates, and an upgraded powertrain

Tata has introduced the long-range Nexon EV, called the Nexon EV Max, in two broad trims: XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. While it is a new model in the Nexon EV’s lineup, there are a lot of differences between the two.

In this story, let’s check out what these differences are:

Variant Lineup

Tata offers the standard Nexon EV in three trims: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux.

The Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, is available in two broad variants: XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

Exterior Changes

Although the Nexon EV Max doesn’t get any significant cosmetic updates, it does come with a new alloy wheel design and rear disc brakes.

Tata is even offering it in new exterior shades called Intensi-Teal and Pristine White, while the Daytona Grey colour has been carried over from the Tigor EV.

Another difference between the Nexon EV and the Nexon EV Max is that the latter has a ground clearance of 205mm, a reduction of 5mm.

Tata has also re-tuned the suspension setup for the Max.

Interior And Feature Updates

Tata has provided the Nexon EV Max with a new beige upholstery compared to the standard EV’s cream layout.

The Nexon EV Max also gets an illuminated gear selector dial and a dedicated ‘Park’ mode.

It even comes with an advanced features list with the inclusion of an air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and wireless phone charger.

Both models have some common features too including a sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear AC vents, and connected car tech.

In terms of safety, the Nexon EV Max goes the extra mile with standard features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, electronic stability programme, hill-hold assist, and hill descent control.

The long-range version of the electric SUV also comes with auto brake lamps, based on regenerative braking.

Technical Details And Other Numbers

Compared to the standard Nexon’s powertrain, the Nexon EV Max gets a larger battery pack of 40.5kWh (+10.3kWh), and a 143PS/250Nm electric motor (+14PS/5Nm).

While the Nexon EV has a claimed range of 312km, the ARAI-rated figure for the Nexon EV Max stands at 437km.

Tata says the long-range Nexon EV goes from 0-100kmph in less than 9 seconds.

It also comes with four levels of adjustable regenerative braking, thereby recharging the battery better in comparison to the standard model which has a single pre-set regenerative braking. Thanks to adjustable braking, Nexon EV Max also supports single-pedal driving.

The standard EV takes 8.5 hours to be charged from 10-90 percent using a 15A plug point whereas the Nexon EV Max’s 10-100 percent stands at 15 hours.

Tata says the standard Nexon EV’s 3.3kW AC home charger takes 8 hours for a 20-100 percent charge.

While both models get a 3.3kW home charger as standard, the Nexon EV Max can also be had with an optional 7.2kW AC home fast charger option.

Using the new 7.2kW AC fast home wall box charger, the Max can be topped up from 0 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours.

With the 50kW fast charger, the Nexon EV can be juiced up from 0-80 percent in 60 minutes while the Nexon EV Max takes less than an hour for the same.

The Nexon EV Max, with all its additional features and larger battery pack, has become heavier by 100kg compared to the regular model.

Price And Rivals

Variant Nexon EV Nexon EV Max Difference XM Rs 14.79 lakh – – XZ+ Rs 16.2 lakh Rs 17.74 lakh (3.3kW AC charger)/ Rs 18.24 lakh (7.2kW AC charger) Up to Rs 2.04 lakh XZ+ Dark Rs 16.49 lakh – – XZ+ Lux Rs 17.2 lakh Rs 18.74 lakh (3.3kW AC charger)/ Rs 19.24 lakh (7.2kW AC charger) Up to Rs 2.04 lakh XZ+ Lux Dark Rs 17.4 lakh – –

The Max is available with the optional 7.2kW AC home fast charger for a premium of Rs 50,000.

Both versions of the Nexon EV are still an affordable alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

The Tata EV will rival the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 EV and MG’s sub-Rs 15 lakh EV.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Tata Nexon EV Automatic