Tata Motors Introduces Ceramic Coating Service For The New Safari

Published On Apr 01, 2021 03:02 PM By Rohit for Tata New Safari

It will soon be made available for other models in the carmaker’s portfolio

The service, priced at Rs 28,500 for all UVs, will be offered across dealerships.

Ceramic coating is a technology that enhances the visual appeal of a car’s paint while protecting it against harmful particles.

Tata has collaborated with 3M, Wuerth, Bardhal and Sikand Stanley BG and SK Car Care to provide this service to customers.

It protects car components, including wheels and glass, from oxidation or corrosion.

Tata has also introduced extended warranty (up to 5 years/unlimited km) and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages along with this service.

While it’s natural for all cars to look spick and span at the time of purchase, owners generally have a hard time maintaining the vehicle. Addressing this problem, Tata Motors has introduced an industry-first ceramic coating service for the recently launched third-gen Safari. It’s priced at Rs 28,500 (GST included) for UVs (Utility Vehicles) and will be available across all dealerships.

So what exactly is ceramic coating you ask? It’s a hydrophilic formulation technology that enhances the visual appeal of the paint while also protecting the vehicle against pollution, acid rain, and other elements. Compared to conventional coating treatment, ceramic coating lasts much longer and protects car components such as glass, wheels, and leather from corrosion or oxidation.

While Tata has rolled out this service for its newly launched SUV, it will soon be introduced to all models in the portfolio. Tata has collaborated with brands such as 3M, Wuerth, Bardhal and Sikand Stanley BG and SK Car Care to provide this service to its customers.

Besides, Tata Motors is offering the Safari with an extended warranty and an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC). Here’s what they entail:

Extended Warranty - Customers purchasing the Safari get a choice to pick the extended warranty (up to 5-years/unlimited km) as per their requirement-

a) 2+1 years/1.15 lakh km* b) 2+2 years/1.30 lakh km* c) 2+3 years/unlimited km*

The warranty package covers services of parts such as the engine and engine management system, air conditioning system, transmission system and gearbox, fuel system, and much more. Additionally, Tata has also mentioned that any breakdown related to the malfunctioning of the clutch and suspension is also covered under this warranty for up to 50,000km.

Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) - It is a pan-India maintenance service plan, dubbed the Value Care Maintenance Plan, offering protection against unexpected repair cost and provides savings through protection against inflation and price volatility of lubricants during the functioning of the vehicle. Customers can choose from one of three plans, namely Value Care Gold, Value Care Promise to Protect, and Value Care Silver. Between these three plans, customers can avail various services such as unexpected wear and tear repairs for vehicle parts, oil replacements, consumables, service parts, and regular servicing of their vehicles at frequent intervals.

Speaking of the new Safari, it is available in six trims: XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. It comes in both 6- and 7-seater layouts. It is powered by Harrier’s 2.0-litre diesel engine good for 170PS and 350Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic that drive the front wheels. The third-gen Safari is priced from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and rivals the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus, and Jeep Compass.

*whichever is earlier

