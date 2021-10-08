Tata Motors Could End Up Buying Ford Plants In India

Modified On Oct 08, 2021 04:29 PM By Dhruv for Tata Harrier

Tata previously bought Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008

According to a report by TOI, Tata Motors might be lining up to add Ford’s Gujarat and Tamil Nadu plants to its assets list. Ford recently shut down domestic production in India, and is slated to cease all local production by the end of March next year.

On the other hand, Tata Motors has been increasing its market share over the years with SUVs like the Nexon, Harrier and Safari, and cars like the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. It further aims to add a total of 10 EVs to its lineup by 2025, two of which already exist in the form of the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV. To do so, the carmaker will have to increase its production capacity.

Tata already has a presence in Gujarat, quite close to the Ford plant. It however has no presence in Tamil Nadu. To that end, though, the carmaker has already met with the Tamil Nadu government for buying Ford’s Chennai plant. And for their part, the Tamil Nadu government is eager to save the jobs of the employees who previously worked at the plant under Ford.

A Tata Motors spokesperson told TOI that the company’s leadership has met with Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, but it was only a courtesy meeting and nothing has been finalised as yet.

