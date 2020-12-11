Tata Has Slashed The Subscription Rates Of Nexon EV For A Limited Period

Published On Dec 11, 2020 06:08 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

Discounted subscription rates for 2 and 3 year tenures only while 12 month tenure rates have been heavily revised too

Only the mid-spec XZ+ variant of the Nexon EV is available on a lease basis.

The Nexon EV’s subscription rate now starts at Rs 29,500 (3 years, 1,500km per month).

There is a Rs 50,000 refundable security deposit for subscribing to the Nexon EV.

It is still the only electric vehicle on sale in India to be offered on a subscription basis.

Tata claims a range of 312km on a full charge of the electric sub-4m SUV.

Tata recently announced that the Nexon EV recently crossed the 2,000-unit sales mark since its launch in January 2020. It offers the electrified Nexon from Rs 13.99 lakh onwards and also offers the mid-spec XZ+ variant on a subscription basis. The carmaker has now slashed the subscription rates of the Nexon EV yet again. Here’s a look at the revised prices:

Tenure 12 months/ 1,500km per month 24 months/ 1,500km per month 36 months/ 1,500km per month Nexon EV Subscription Rates Old New Old New Old New Rs 41,500 Rs 34,500 Rs 37,500 Rs 31,600 Rs 34,900 Rs 29,500

The above mentioned prices are for Delhi/NCR and are likely to vary from city to city. These rates are for those who opted to subscribe to the Nexon EV with a 1,500km per month mileage limit while Tata offers 2000km and 2500km per month as well. These rates are being offered for a limited period and are inclusive of all taxes. While the subscription rates for 24 and 36 months have gone down by Rs 5,900 and Rs 5,400 respectively, the 12-month subscription rate has gone down by Rs 7,000 but it is still the priciest option.

Like before, customers choosing to lease the Nexon EV can avail benefits such as comprehensive insurance coverage, roadside assistance, periodic servicing, doorstep delivery, and installation of the charger at their homes or workplace. Once the tenure period is completed, customers can either end their subscription or extend it further.

Tata offers the Nexon EV with a 129PS/245Nm electric motor and two driving modes: Drive and Sport. It offers a claimed range of 312km from a full charge of the 30.2kWh battery. As per Tata, the battery can be charged from empty to 80 percent in just 1 hour using DC fast-charging stations but a wallbox charger will take 8 hours.

The Nexon EV is the only long-range electric vehicle to be offered on a subscription basis in India at the moment. It is also the most affordable EV to offer a claimed range of over 300km on a single charge and is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The other long-range EVs on sale in India are the Hyundai Kona Electric (Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh), MG ZS EV (Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh) and the luxury EV, the Mercedes-Benz EQC (Rs 99.30 lakh). Tata’s electric sub-4m SUV will have a direct rival in the form of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric that will be launched sometime in 2021.

all prices, ex-showroom

