Tata Harrier vs Tata Safari: Which Variant Offers Better Value For Money?
We compare the just launched Tata Safari’s on paper credentials with that of the Harrier
Tata’s newly launched Safari once again brings with it the promise to ‘Reclaim your life’, but what exactly does it offer to help you do that? We put the Safari’s brochure next to that of its 5-seater cousin, the Harrier, to find out exactly and compared them variant by variant, to find out which one offers more value for money:
Dimensions
|
Measurements
|
Tata Harrier
|
Tata Safari
|
Length
|
4,598mm
|
4,661mm
|
Width
|
1,894mm
|
1,894mm
|
Height
|
1,706mm
|
1,786mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,741mm
|
2,741mm
|
Boot Space
|
425 litres / 810 litres with second row folded
|
73 litres (with all seats up)/ 447 litres (with third-row folded) / 910 litres ( with second and third row folded)
While both SUVs share the same underpinnings, the Safari is longer and taller to accommodate the added third row. The only other difference in their dimensions is down to the boot space. The Safari offers a miserly 73 litres with all seats occupied. However, if you treat it like a 4-seater or 5-seater with the third-row folded down, the Safari manages to liberate more space than the Harrier. Lastly, with the second row folded in both, the Safari offers much greater space to haul large cargo loads.
Powertrain
Both the Harrier and the Safari use the same 2.0-litre diesel engine from Fiat, coupled with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions sourced from Hyundai. The power and torque figures of both cars are the same. Check it out in the table below:
|
Displacement
|
2.0-litre diesel
|
Max Power
|
170PS @ 3750rpms
|
Peak Torque
|
250Nm @ 1750-2500rpms
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual/6-speed automatic
Price Comparison
Both the Harrier and the Safari have similar variants. So let us now put them side to side and see how much more the Safari’s respective variants cost over the Harrier.
|
Variants
|
Safari
|
Harrier
|
Difference
|
Transmission
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
XE
|
Rs 14.69 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 70,000
|
XM/XMA
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
Rs 17.25 lakh
|
Rs 15.25 lakh
|
Rs 16.50 lakh
|
Rs 75,000
|
XT
|
Rs 17.45 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 16.50 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 95,000
|
XT+
|
Rs 18.25 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 17.30 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 95,000
|
XZ
|
Rs 19.15 lakh
|
Rs 20.40 lakh
|
Rs 17.80 lakh
|
Rs 19.05 lakh
|
Rs 1.35 lakh
|
XZ+/XZA+ (6/7 Seater)
|
Rs 19.99 lakh
|
Rs 21.25 lakh
|
Rs 19.05 lakh
|
Rs 20.25 lakh
|
Rs 95,000/Rs 1 lakh
|
Adventure Edition (XZ+)
|
Rs 20.20 lakh
|
Rs 21.45 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
Finally, having compared the prices, let’s come to the variants and see which SUV has the advantage here.
Harrier XE vs Safari XE
|
Variants
|
Safari
|
Harrier
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 14.69 lakh
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 70,000
Feature Comparison
|
Features
|
Tata Harrier XE
|
Tata Safari XE
|
Exterior
|
Projector Headlamps (halogen)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)
|
No
|
Yes
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Tilt and Telescopic Adjust for Steering
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Central Locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Smartphone Charging in All Rows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power Windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3rd Row AC and AC Vents
|
No
|
Yes
|
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row
|
No
|
Yes
|
2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split
|
No
|
Yes
|
Reclining 2nd Row Seats
|
No
|
Yes
|
3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split
|
No
|
Yes
|
Safety
|
Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Hold Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Traction Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll Over Mitigation
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Corner Stability Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Brake Disc Wiping
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Parking Sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Perimetric Alarm System
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
All Wheel Disc Brakes
|
No
|
Yes
Verdict
The Safari commands a Rs 70,000 premium here but for that money, you get extra features such as reclining second row seats, front passenger seat adjustability from the second, and functional roof rails. These elements not only increase the convenience of this base variant Safari, but the added disc brakes to the rear wheel also enhance its safety quotient. Then there is the added third row advantage, which the Harrier doesn’t get. For that reason, we suggest you pick the Safari here if price is not a constraint. The Harrier XE also offers a decent kit, but it can’t match the Safari in terms of value for money. That said, if you are constrained by your budget and don’t really need the extra seats at the back, the Harrier does make sense.
Harrier XM/XMA vs Safari XM/XMA
|
Variants
|
Safari
|
Harrier
|
Difference
|
Transmission
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
XM/XMA
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
Rs 17.25 lakh
|
Rs 15.25 lakh
|
Rs 16.50 lakh
|
Rs 75,000
Features Comparison
|
Features
|
Tata Harrier XM/XMA
|
Tata Safari XM/XMA
|
Exterior
|
Projector Headlamps (halogen)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)
|
No
|
Yes
|
Front Fog Lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Remote Central Locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tilt & telescopic adjust for steering
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Smartphone charging in all rows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power Windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split
|
No
|
Yes
|
Reclining 2nd Row Seats
|
No
|
Yes
|
3rd Row AC & AC Vents
|
No
|
Yes
|
3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split
|
No
|
Yes
|
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row
|
No
|
Yes
|
Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City & Sport
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering Mounted Controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Follow Me Home Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Parking Sensor with Display
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Wiper Washer
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
7-inch Touchscreen
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
6 Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Safety
|
Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Hold Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Traction Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll Over Mitigation
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Corner Stability Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Brake Disc Wiping
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Parking Sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Perimetric Alarm System
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
All Wheel Disc Brakes
|
No
|
Yes
Verdict
With the new added basic features over the base XE such as electrically adjustable outside mirrors, remote central locking, rear washer and wiper, the XM seems to be the true base variant for these cars. Both get the same number of feature additions in this case, but the Safari is priced Rs 75,000 higher than the Harrier. It is quite simply a token amount to demonstrate the Safari’s superiority over the Harrier in Tata’s lineup and it’s added row of seats. Choice between the two when it comes to the XM/XMA variants, depending upon whether you need seating for five or seven. But like the base variant, the Safari aces the Harrier with features such as a reclining second row and rear disc brakes.
Tata Harrier XT/XT+ vs Tata Safari XT/XT+
|
Variants
|
Safari
|
Harrier
|
Difference
|
XT
|
Rs 17.45 lakh
|
Rs 16.50 lakh
|
Rs 95,000
|
XT+
|
Rs 18.25 lakh
|
Rs 17.30 lakh
|
Rs 95,000
Feature Comparison
|
Features
|
Tata Harrier XM/XMA
|
Tata Safari XM/XMA
|
Exterior
|
Projector Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)
|
No
|
Yes
|
Follow Me Home Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Alloy wheels
|
17-inch
|
18-inch
|
Fog lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Mood Lighting
|
No
|
Yes
|
Soft Touch Dashboard
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Tilt & telescopic adjust for steering
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Smartphone Charging In All Rows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power Windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split
|
No
|
Yes
|
Reclining 2nd Row Seats
|
No
|
Yes
|
3rd Row AC & AC Vents
|
No
|
Yes
|
3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split
|
No
|
Yes
|
Front Passenger Seat Adjustability From Second Row
|
No
|
Yes
|
Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City And Sport
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering Mounted Controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Parking Sensor with Display
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Wiper Washer
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Remote Central Locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Reverse Parking Camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push Button Start (PEPS)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto AC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rain Sensing Wipers
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Armrest with Cup Holders
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Lumbar Support for Driver seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
|
No
|
Yes
|
Connected Car Technology
|
No
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
7-inch Touchscreen
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Safety
|
Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Hold Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Traction Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll Over Mitigation
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Corner Stability Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Brake Disc Wiping
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Parking Sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Perimetric Alarm System
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
All Wheel Disc Brakes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Panoramic Sunroof (Additional in XT+ variant)
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict
The premium of the Safari over the Harrier has almost jumped to Rs 1 lakh but the feature addition doesn’t seem to reflect that sentiment. You get a size bigger alloy wheels, mood lighting, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and connected car tech in the Safari over the Harrier. For the Rs 95,000 that the Safari is demanding over the Harrier, in this case, it isn’t all that justified. The XT+ version of both the SUVs adds in a panoramic sunroof at the same price, so it’s even when it comes to this aspect.
Tata Harrier XZ/XZA vs Tata Safari XZ/XZA
|
Variants
|
Safari
|
Harrier
|
Difference
|
Transmission
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
XZ
|
Rs 19.15 lakh
|
Rs 20.40 lakh
|
Rs 17.80 lakh
|
Rs 19.05 lakh
|
Rs 1.35 lakh
Feature Comparison
|
Features
|
Tata Harrier XZ/XZA
|
Tata Safari XZ/XZA
|
Exterior
|
Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)
|
No
|
Yes
|
Follow Me Home Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Alloy wheels
|
17-inch
|
18-inch
|
Machined alloy wheel finish
|
No
|
Yes
|
Xenon HID Projector Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Shark Fin Antenna
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Soft Touch Dashboard
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Mood Lighting
|
No
|
Yes
|
Leather Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts
|
Yes (Brown)
|
Yes (White)
|
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Instrument Cluster with 7-inch Colour TFT Display
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Smartphone Charging In All Rows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power Windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Reclining 2nd Row Seats
|
No
|
Yes
|
3rd Row AC & AC Vents
|
No
|
Yes
|
3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split
|
No
|
Yes
|
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row
|
No
|
Yes
|
Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City & Sport
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering Mounted Controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Parking Sensor with Display
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Wiper Washer
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Remote Central Locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tilt & Telescopic Adjust For Steering
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Reverse Parking Camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push Button Start (PEPS)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto AC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rain Sensing Wipers
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Armrest with Cup Holders
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Lumbar Support for Driver seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
|
No
|
Yes
|
Connected Car Technology
|
No
|
Yes
|
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
6 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
|
No
|
Yes
|
Electronic Parking Brake
|
No
|
Yes
|
Auto Dimming IRVM
|
No
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
320W 9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Safety
|
Rear Parking Sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Hold Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Traction Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll Over Mitigation
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Corner Stability Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Brake Disc Wiping
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Perimetric Alarm System
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
All Wheel Disc Brakes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Side and Curtain Airbags
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Descent Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points: Rear Outer Seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict
Once again, the Safari offers more kit than the Harrier but the Rs 1.35 lakh premium just doesn’t feel justified. Features such as machine-finished alloy wheels, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, powered driver seat, and an auto-dimming IRVM simply do not demand that kind of money.
Tata Harrier XZ+/XZA+ vs Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+
|
Variants
|
Safari
|
Harrier
|
Difference
|
Transmission
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
XZ+/XZA+ (6/7 Seater)
|
Rs 19.99 lakh
|
Rs 21.25 lakh
|
Rs 19.05 lakh
|
Rs 20.25 lakh
|
Rs 95,000/Rs 1 lakh
Feature Comparison
|
Features
|
Tata Harrier XZ+/XZA+
|
Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+
|
Exterior
|
Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)
|
No
|
Yes
|
Follow Me Home Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Alloy wheels
|
17-inch
|
18-inch
|
Machined alloy wheel finish
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Xenon HID Projector Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Shark Fin Antenna
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Soft Touch Dashboard
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Mood Lighting
|
No
|
Yes
|
Leather Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts
|
Yes (Brown)
|
Yes (White)
|
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Instrument Cluster with 7-inch Colour TFT Display
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Central Locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Smartphone Charging In All Rows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power Windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Reclining 2nd Row Seats
|
No
|
Yes
|
3rd Row AC & AC Vents
|
No
|
Yes
|
3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split
|
No
|
Yes
|
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row
|
No
|
Yes
|
Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City & Sport
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering Mounted Controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Parking Sensor with Display
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Wiper Washer
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Remote Central Locking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tilt & Telescopic Adjust For Steering
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Reverse Parking Camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push Button Start (PEPS)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto AC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rain Sensing Wipers
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto Headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear Armrest with Cup Holders
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Lumbar Support for Driver seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
|
No
|
Yes
|
Connected Car Technology
|
No
|
Yes
|
6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electronic Parking Brake
|
No
|
Yes
|
Auto Dimming IRVM
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Panoramic Sunroof
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
320W 9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Safety
|
Rear Parking Sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Hold Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Traction Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Roll Over Mitigation
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Corner Stability Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Brake Disc Wiping
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Perimetric Alarm System
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
All Wheel Disc Brakes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Side and Curtain Airbags
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Descent Control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points: Rear Outer Seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict
The Safari is once again commanding a Rs 1 lakh premium over the Harrier, and if you were to look at it only from a features perspective, the premium feels a tad too much. You only get an electronic parking brake, connected car tech, mood lighting, and tyre pressure monitoring as substantial additions to the Safari. Rs 1 lakh is not justified for this handful of features. Apart from that, Tata could have taken the opportunity to add features such as ventilated front seats, remote cabin pre-cooling, a more modern LED lighting up front, and an air purifier which are present in cars over Rs 5 lakh cheaper.
