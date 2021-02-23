Modified On Feb 23, 2021 10:59 AM By Dhruv for Tata New Safari

We compare the just launched Tata Safari’s on paper credentials with that of the Harrier

Tata’s newly launched Safari once again brings with it the promise to ‘Reclaim your life’, but what exactly does it offer to help you do that? We put the Safari’s brochure next to that of its 5-seater cousin, the Harrier, to find out exactly and compared them variant by variant, to find out which one offers more value for money:

Dimensions

Measurements Tata Harrier Tata Safari Length 4,598mm 4,661mm Width 1,894mm 1,894mm Height 1,706mm 1,786mm Wheelbase 2,741mm 2,741mm Boot Space 425 litres / 810 litres with second row folded 73 litres (with all seats up)/ 447 litres (with third-row folded) / 910 litres ( with second and third row folded)

While both SUVs share the same underpinnings, the Safari is longer and taller to accommodate the added third row. The only other difference in their dimensions is down to the boot space. The Safari offers a miserly 73 litres with all seats occupied. However, if you treat it like a 4-seater or 5-seater with the third-row folded down, the Safari manages to liberate more space than the Harrier. Lastly, with the second row folded in both, the Safari offers much greater space to haul large cargo loads.

Powertrain

Both the Harrier and the Safari use the same 2.0-litre diesel engine from Fiat, coupled with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions sourced from Hyundai. The power and torque figures of both cars are the same. Check it out in the table below:

Displacement 2.0-litre diesel Max Power 170PS @ 3750rpms Peak Torque 250Nm @ 1750-2500rpms Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic

Price Comparison

Both the Harrier and the Safari have similar variants. So let us now put them side to side and see how much more the Safari’s respective variants cost over the Harrier.

Variants Safari Harrier Difference Transmission Manual Automatic Manual Automatic XE Rs 14.69 lakh - Rs 13.99 lakh - Rs 70,000 XM/XMA Rs 16 lakh Rs 17.25 lakh Rs 15.25 lakh Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 75,000 XT Rs 17.45 lakh - Rs 16.50 lakh - Rs 95,000 XT+ Rs 18.25 lakh - Rs 17.30 lakh - Rs 95,000 XZ Rs 19.15 lakh Rs 20.40 lakh Rs 17.80 lakh Rs 19.05 lakh Rs 1.35 lakh XZ+/XZA+ (6/7 Seater) Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 21.25 lakh Rs 19.05 lakh Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 95,000/Rs 1 lakh Adventure Edition (XZ+) Rs 20.20 lakh Rs 21.45 lakh - - -

Finally, having compared the prices, let’s come to the variants and see which SUV has the advantage here.

Harrier XE vs Safari XE

Variants Safari Harrier Difference XE Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 70,000

Feature Comparison

Features Tata Harrier XE Tata Safari XE Exterior Projector Headlamps (halogen) Yes Yes Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators Yes Yes Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg) No Yes Comfort and Convenience Tilt and Telescopic Adjust for Steering Yes Yes Central Locking Yes Yes Smartphone Charging in All Rows Yes Yes Power Windows Yes Yes 3rd Row AC and AC Vents No Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row No Yes 2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split No Yes Reclining 2nd Row Seats No Yes 3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split No Yes Safety Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver) Yes Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Roll Over Mitigation Yes Yes Corner Stability Control Yes Yes Brake Disc Wiping Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Perimetric Alarm System Yes Yes All Wheel Disc Brakes No Yes

Verdict

The Safari commands a Rs 70,000 premium here but for that money, you get extra features such as reclining second row seats, front passenger seat adjustability from the second, and functional roof rails. These elements not only increase the convenience of this base variant Safari, but the added disc brakes to the rear wheel also enhance its safety quotient. Then there is the added third row advantage, which the Harrier doesn’t get. For that reason, we suggest you pick the Safari here if price is not a constraint. The Harrier XE also offers a decent kit, but it can’t match the Safari in terms of value for money. That said, if you are constrained by your budget and don’t really need the extra seats at the back, the Harrier does make sense.

Harrier XM/XMA vs Safari XM/XMA

Variants Safari Harrier Difference Transmission Manual Automatic Manual Automatic XM/XMA Rs 16 lakh Rs 17.25 lakh Rs 15.25 lakh Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 75,000

Features Comparison

Features Tata Harrier XM/XMA Tata Safari XM/XMA Exterior Projector Headlamps (halogen) Yes Yes Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators Yes Yes Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg) No Yes Front Fog Lamps Yes Yes Comfort and Convenience Remote Central Locking Yes Yes Tilt & telescopic adjust for steering Yes Yes Smartphone charging in all rows Yes Yes Power Windows Yes Yes 2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split No Yes Reclining 2nd Row Seats No Yes 3rd Row AC & AC Vents No Yes 3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split No Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row No Yes Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City & Sport Yes Yes Steering Mounted Controls Yes Yes Follow Me Home Headlamps Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensor with Display Yes Yes Rear Wiper Washer Yes Yes Height Adjustable Driver Seat Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors Yes Yes Infotainment 7-inch Touchscreen Yes Yes 6 Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters) Yes Yes Safety Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver) Yes Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Roll Over Mitigation Yes Yes Corner Stability Control Yes Yes Brake Disc Wiping Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Perimetric Alarm System Yes Yes All Wheel Disc Brakes No Yes

Verdict

With the new added basic features over the base XE such as electrically adjustable outside mirrors, remote central locking, rear washer and wiper, the XM seems to be the true base variant for these cars. Both get the same number of feature additions in this case, but the Safari is priced Rs 75,000 higher than the Harrier. It is quite simply a token amount to demonstrate the Safari’s superiority over the Harrier in Tata’s lineup and it’s added row of seats. Choice between the two when it comes to the XM/XMA variants, depending upon whether you need seating for five or seven. But like the base variant, the Safari aces the Harrier with features such as a reclining second row and rear disc brakes.

Tata Harrier XT/XT+ vs Tata Safari XT/XT+

Variants Safari Harrier Difference XT Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 95,000 XT+ Rs 18.25 lakh Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 95,000

Feature Comparison

Features Tata Harrier XM/XMA Tata Safari XM/XMA Exterior Projector Headlamps Yes Yes Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators Yes Yes Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg) No Yes Follow Me Home Headlamps Yes Yes Alloy wheels 17-inch 18-inch Fog lamps Yes Yes Interior Mood Lighting No Yes Soft Touch Dashboard Yes Yes Comfort and Convenience Tilt & telescopic adjust for steering Yes Yes Smartphone Charging In All Rows Yes Yes Power Windows Yes Yes 2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split No Yes Reclining 2nd Row Seats No Yes 3rd Row AC & AC Vents No Yes 3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split No Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustability From Second Row No Yes Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City And Sport Yes Yes Steering Mounted Controls Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensor with Display Yes Yes Rear Wiper Washer Yes Yes Remote Central Locking Yes Yes Height Adjustable Driver Seat Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors Yes Yes Reverse Parking Camera Yes Yes Push Button Start (PEPS) Yes Yes Auto AC Yes Yes Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Auto Headlamps Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors Yes Yes Rear Armrest with Cup Holders Yes Yes Lumbar Support for Driver seat Yes Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System No Yes Connected Car Technology No Yes Infotainment 7-inch Touchscreen Yes Yes 8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters) Yes Yes Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity Yes Yes Safety Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver) Yes Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Roll Over Mitigation Yes Yes Corner Stability Control Yes Yes Brake Disc Wiping Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Perimetric Alarm System Yes Yes All Wheel Disc Brakes No Yes Panoramic Sunroof (Additional in XT+ variant) Yes Yes

Verdict

The premium of the Safari over the Harrier has almost jumped to Rs 1 lakh but the feature addition doesn’t seem to reflect that sentiment. You get a size bigger alloy wheels, mood lighting, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and connected car tech in the Safari over the Harrier. For the Rs 95,000 that the Safari is demanding over the Harrier, in this case, it isn’t all that justified. The XT+ version of both the SUVs adds in a panoramic sunroof at the same price, so it’s even when it comes to this aspect.

Tata Harrier XZ/XZA vs Tata Safari XZ/XZA

Variants Safari Harrier Difference Transmission Manual Automatic Manual Automatic XZ Rs 19.15 lakh Rs 20.40 lakh Rs 17.80 lakh Rs 19.05 lakh Rs 1.35 lakh

Feature Comparison

Features Tata Harrier XZ/XZA Tata Safari XZ/XZA Exterior Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators Yes Yes Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg) No Yes Follow Me Home Headlamps Yes Yes Alloy wheels 17-inch 18-inch Machined alloy wheel finish No Yes Xenon HID Projector Headlamps Yes Yes Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function Yes Yes Shark Fin Antenna Yes Yes Interior Soft Touch Dashboard Yes Yes Mood Lighting No Yes Leather Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts Yes (Brown) Yes (White) Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob Yes Yes Instrument Cluster with 7-inch Colour TFT Display Yes Yes Comfort and Convenience Smartphone Charging In All Rows Yes Yes Power Windows Yes Yes 2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split Yes Yes Reclining 2nd Row Seats No Yes 3rd Row AC & AC Vents No Yes 3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split No Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row No Yes Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City & Sport Yes Yes Steering Mounted Controls Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensor with Display Yes Yes Rear Wiper Washer Yes Yes Remote Central Locking Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors Yes Yes Tilt & Telescopic Adjust For Steering Yes Yes Reverse Parking Camera Yes Yes Push Button Start (PEPS) Yes Yes Auto AC Yes Yes Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Auto Headlamps Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors Yes Yes Rear Armrest with Cup Holders Yes Yes Lumbar Support for Driver seat Yes Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System No Yes Connected Car Technology No Yes Height Adjustable Driver Seat Yes Yes 6 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat No Yes Electronic Parking Brake No Yes Auto Dimming IRVM No Yes Infotainment 8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Yes Yes 320W 9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier Yes Yes Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity Yes Yes Safety Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver) Yes Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Roll Over Mitigation Yes Yes Corner Stability Control Yes Yes Brake Disc Wiping Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Perimetric Alarm System Yes Yes All Wheel Disc Brakes No Yes Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet) Yes Yes Side and Curtain Airbags Yes Yes Hill Descent Control Yes Yes Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points: Rear Outer Seats Yes Yes

Verdict

Once again, the Safari offers more kit than the Harrier but the Rs 1.35 lakh premium just doesn’t feel justified. Features such as machine-finished alloy wheels, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, powered driver seat, and an auto-dimming IRVM simply do not demand that kind of money.

Tata Harrier XZ+/XZA+ vs Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+

Variants Safari Harrier Difference Transmission Manual Automatic Manual Automatic XZ+/XZA+ (6/7 Seater) Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 21.25 lakh Rs 19.05 lakh Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 95,000/Rs 1 lakh

Feature Comparison

Features Tata Harrier XZ+/XZA+ Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ Exterior Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators Yes Yes Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg) No Yes Follow Me Home Headlamps Yes Yes Alloy wheels 17-inch 18-inch Machined alloy wheel finish Yes Yes Xenon HID Projector Headlamps Yes Yes Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function Yes Yes Shark Fin Antenna Yes Yes Interior Soft Touch Dashboard Yes Yes Mood Lighting No Yes Leather Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts Yes (Brown) Yes (White) Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob Yes Yes Instrument Cluster with 7-inch Colour TFT Display Yes Yes Comfort and Convenience Central Locking Yes Yes Smartphone Charging In All Rows Yes Yes Power Windows Yes Yes 2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split Yes Yes Reclining 2nd Row Seats No Yes 3rd Row AC & AC Vents No Yes 3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split No Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row No Yes Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City & Sport Yes Yes Steering Mounted Controls Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensor with Display Yes Yes Rear Wiper Washer Yes Yes Remote Central Locking Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors Yes Yes Tilt & Telescopic Adjust For Steering Yes Yes Reverse Parking Camera Yes Yes Push Button Start (PEPS) Yes Yes Auto AC Yes Yes Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Auto Headlamps Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors Yes Yes Rear Armrest with Cup Holders Yes Yes Lumbar Support for Driver seat Yes Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System No Yes Connected Car Technology No Yes 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake No Yes Auto Dimming IRVM Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Infotainment 8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Yes Yes 320W 9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier Yes Yes Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity Yes Yes Safety Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver) Yes Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Roll Over Mitigation Yes Yes Corner Stability Control Yes Yes Brake Disc Wiping Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Perimetric Alarm System Yes Yes All Wheel Disc Brakes No Yes Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet) Yes Yes Side and Curtain Airbags Yes Yes Hill Descent Control Yes Yes Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points: Rear Outer Seats Yes Yes

Verdict

The Safari is once again commanding a Rs 1 lakh premium over the Harrier, and if you were to look at it only from a features perspective, the premium feels a tad too much. You only get an electronic parking brake, connected car tech, mood lighting, and tyre pressure monitoring as substantial additions to the Safari. Rs 1 lakh is not justified for this handful of features. Apart from that, Tata could have taken the opportunity to add features such as ventilated front seats, remote cabin pre-cooling, a more modern LED lighting up front, and an air purifier which are present in cars over Rs 5 lakh cheaper.

Read More on : Safari diesel