  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsTata Harrier vs Tata Safari: Which Variant Offers Better Value For Money?
English | हिंदी

Tata Harrier vs Tata Safari: Which Variant Offers Better Value For Money?

Modified On Feb 23, 2021 10:59 AM By Dhruv for Tata New Safari

  • 11816 Views
  • Write a comment

We compare the just launched Tata Safari’s on paper credentials with that of the Harrier

Tata’s newly launched Safari once again brings with it the promise to ‘Reclaim your life’, but what exactly does it offer to help you do that? We put the Safari’s brochure next to that of its 5-seater cousin, the Harrier, to find out exactly and compared them variant by variant, to find out which one offers more value for money:

Dimensions

Measurements

Tata Harrier

Tata Safari

Length

4,598mm

4,661mm

Width

1,894mm

1,894mm

Height

1,706mm

1,786mm

Wheelbase

2,741mm

2,741mm

Boot Space

425 litres / 810 litres with second row folded

73 litres (with all seats up)/ 447 litres (with third-row folded) / 910 litres ( with second and third row folded)

While both SUVs share the same underpinnings, the Safari is longer and taller to accommodate the added third row. The only other difference in their dimensions is down to the boot space. The Safari offers a miserly 73 litres with all seats occupied. However, if you treat it like a 4-seater or 5-seater with the third-row folded down, the Safari manages to liberate more space than the Harrier. Lastly, with the second row folded in both, the Safari offers much greater space to haul large cargo loads.

Powertrain

Both the Harrier and the Safari use the same 2.0-litre diesel engine from Fiat, coupled with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions sourced from Hyundai. The power and torque figures of both cars are the same. Check it out in the table below:

Displacement

2.0-litre diesel

Max Power

170PS @ 3750rpms

Peak Torque

250Nm @ 1750-2500rpms

Transmission

6-speed manual/6-speed automatic

Price Comparison

Both the Harrier and the Safari have similar variants. So let us now put them side to side and see how much more the Safari’s respective variants cost over the Harrier.

Variants

Safari

Harrier

Difference

Transmission

Manual

Automatic

Manual

Automatic

XE

Rs 14.69 lakh

-

Rs 13.99 lakh

-

Rs 70,000

XM/XMA

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 17.25 lakh

Rs 15.25 lakh

Rs 16.50 lakh

Rs 75,000

XT

Rs 17.45 lakh

-

Rs 16.50 lakh

-

Rs 95,000

XT+

Rs 18.25 lakh

-

Rs 17.30 lakh

-

Rs 95,000

XZ

Rs 19.15 lakh

Rs 20.40 lakh

Rs 17.80 lakh

Rs 19.05 lakh

Rs 1.35 lakh

XZ+/XZA+ (6/7 Seater)

Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 21.25 lakh

Rs 19.05 lakh

Rs 20.25 lakh

Rs 95,000/Rs 1 lakh

Adventure Edition (XZ+)

Rs 20.20 lakh

Rs 21.45 lakh

-

-

-

Finally, having compared the prices, let’s come to the variants and see which SUV has the advantage here.

Harrier XE vs Safari XE

Variants

Safari

Harrier

Difference

XE

Rs 14.69 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 70,000

Feature Comparison

Features

Tata Harrier XE

Tata Safari XE

Exterior 

Projector Headlamps (halogen)

Yes

Yes

Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators

Yes

Yes

Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)

No

Yes

Comfort and Convenience

Tilt and Telescopic Adjust for Steering

Yes

Yes

Central Locking

Yes

Yes

Smartphone Charging in All Rows

Yes

Yes

Power Windows

Yes

Yes

3rd Row AC and AC Vents

No

Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row

No

Yes

2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split 

No

Yes

Reclining 2nd Row Seats

No

Yes

3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split

No

Yes

Safety 

Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)

Yes

Yes

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Yes

Yes

Hill Hold Control

Yes

Yes

Traction Control

Yes

Yes

Roll Over Mitigation

Yes

Yes

Corner Stability Control

Yes

Yes

Brake Disc Wiping

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear Parking Sensors

Yes

Yes

Perimetric Alarm System

Yes

Yes

All Wheel Disc Brakes

No

Yes

Verdict

The Safari commands a Rs 70,000 premium here but for that money, you get extra features such as reclining second row seats, front passenger seat adjustability from the second, and functional roof rails. These elements not only increase the convenience of this base variant Safari, but the added disc brakes to the rear wheel also enhance its safety quotient. Then there is the added third row advantage, which the Harrier doesn’t get.  For that reason, we suggest you pick the Safari here if price is not a constraint. The Harrier XE also offers a decent kit, but it can’t match the Safari in terms of value for money. That said, if you are constrained by your budget and don’t really need the extra seats at the back, the Harrier does make sense.

Harrier XM/XMA vs Safari XM/XMA

Variants

Safari

Harrier

Difference

Transmission

Manual

Automatic

Manual

Automatic

XM/XMA

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 17.25 lakh

Rs 15.25 lakh

Rs 16.50 lakh

Rs 75,000

Features Comparison

Features

Tata Harrier XM/XMA

Tata Safari XM/XMA

Exterior

Projector Headlamps (halogen)

Yes

Yes

Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators

Yes

Yes

Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)

No

Yes

Front Fog Lamps

Yes

Yes

Comfort and Convenience

Remote Central Locking

Yes

Yes

Tilt & telescopic adjust for steering

Yes

Yes

Smartphone charging in all rows

Yes

Yes

Power Windows

Yes

Yes

2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split 

No

Yes

Reclining 2nd Row Seats

No

Yes

3rd Row AC & AC Vents

No

Yes

3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split

No

Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row

No

Yes

Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City & Sport 

Yes

Yes

Steering Mounted Controls

Yes

Yes

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Yes

Yes
     

Rear Parking Sensor with Display

Yes

Yes

Rear Wiper Washer

Yes

Yes

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Yes

Yes

Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors

Yes

Yes

Infotainment

7-inch Touchscreen

Yes

Yes

6 Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)

Yes

Yes
     

Safety

Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)

Yes

Yes

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Yes

Yes

Hill Hold Control

Yes

Yes

Traction Control

Yes

Yes

Roll Over Mitigation

Yes

Yes

Corner Stability Control

Yes

Yes

Brake Disc Wiping

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear Parking Sensors

Yes

Yes

Perimetric Alarm System

Yes

Yes

All Wheel Disc Brakes

No

Yes

Verdict

With the new added basic features over the base XE such as electrically adjustable outside mirrors, remote central locking, rear washer and wiper, the XM seems to be the true base variant for these cars.  Both get the same number of feature additions in this case, but the Safari is priced Rs 75,000 higher than the Harrier. It is quite simply a token amount to demonstrate the Safari’s superiority over the Harrier in Tata’s lineup and it’s added row of seats. Choice between the two when it comes to the XM/XMA variants, depending upon whether you need seating for five or seven. But like the base variant, the Safari aces the Harrier with features such as a reclining second row and rear disc brakes.   

Tata Harrier XT/XT+ vs Tata Safari XT/XT+

Variants

Safari

Harrier

Difference

XT

Rs 17.45 lakh

Rs 16.50 lakh

Rs 95,000

XT+

Rs 18.25 lakh

Rs 17.30 lakh

Rs 95,000

Feature Comparison

Features

Tata Harrier XM/XMA

Tata Safari XM/XMA

Exterior

Projector Headlamps

Yes

Yes

Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators

Yes

Yes

Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)

No

Yes

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Yes

Yes

Alloy wheels 

17-inch

18-inch
     

Fog lamps

Yes

Yes

Interior

Mood Lighting

No

Yes

Soft Touch Dashboard 

Yes

Yes

Comfort and Convenience

Tilt & telescopic adjust for steering

Yes

Yes

Smartphone Charging In All Rows

Yes

Yes

Power Windows

Yes

Yes

2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split 

No

Yes

Reclining 2nd Row Seats

No

Yes

3rd Row AC & AC Vents

No

Yes

3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split

No

Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustability From Second Row

No

Yes

Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City And Sport 

Yes

Yes

Steering Mounted Controls

Yes

Yes

Rear Parking Sensor with Display

Yes

Yes

Rear Wiper Washer

Yes

Yes

Remote Central Locking

Yes

Yes

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Yes

Yes

Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors

Yes

Yes

Reverse Parking Camera 

Yes

Yes

Push Button Start (PEPS)

Yes

Yes

Auto AC

Yes

Yes

Rain Sensing Wipers

Yes

Yes

Auto Headlamps

Yes

Yes

Cruise Control

Yes

Yes

Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors

Yes

Yes

Rear Armrest with Cup Holders

Yes

Yes

Lumbar Support for Driver seat

Yes

Yes

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

No

Yes

Connected Car Technology

No

Yes

Infotainment

7-inch Touchscreen

Yes

Yes

8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters)

Yes

Yes

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity

Yes

Yes

Safety

Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)

Yes

Yes

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Yes

Yes

Hill Hold Control

Yes

Yes

Traction Control

Yes

Yes

Roll Over Mitigation

Yes

Yes

Corner Stability Control

Yes

Yes

Brake Disc Wiping

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear Parking Sensors

Yes

Yes

Perimetric Alarm System

Yes

Yes

All Wheel Disc Brakes

No

Yes

Panoramic Sunroof (Additional in XT+ variant)

Yes

Yes

Verdict

The premium of the Safari over the Harrier has almost jumped to Rs 1 lakh but the feature addition doesn’t seem to reflect that sentiment. You get a size bigger alloy wheels, mood lighting, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and connected car tech in the Safari over the Harrier. For the Rs 95,000 that the Safari is demanding over the Harrier, in this case, it isn’t all that justified. The XT+ version of both the SUVs adds in a panoramic sunroof at the same price, so it’s even when it comes to this aspect.

Tata Harrier XZ/XZA vs Tata Safari XZ/XZA

Variants

Safari

Harrier

Difference

Transmission

Manual

Automatic

Manual

Automatic

XZ

Rs 19.15 lakh

Rs 20.40 lakh

Rs 17.80 lakh

Rs 19.05 lakh

Rs 1.35 lakh

Feature Comparison

Features

Tata Harrier XZ/XZA

Tata Safari XZ/XZA

Exterior

Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators

Yes

Yes

Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)

No

Yes

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Yes

Yes

Alloy wheels 

17-inch

18-inch

Machined alloy wheel finish

No

Yes

Xenon HID Projector Headlamps

Yes

Yes

Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function

Yes

Yes

Shark Fin Antenna

Yes

Yes

Interior

Soft Touch Dashboard 

Yes

Yes

Mood Lighting

No

Yes

Leather Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts

Yes (Brown)

Yes (White)

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob

Yes

Yes

Instrument Cluster with 7-inch Colour TFT Display

Yes

Yes

Comfort and Convenience

Smartphone Charging In All Rows

Yes

Yes

Power Windows

Yes

Yes

2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split 

Yes

Yes

Reclining 2nd Row Seats

No

Yes

3rd Row AC & AC Vents

No

Yes

3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split

No

Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row

No

Yes

Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City & Sport 

Yes

Yes

Steering Mounted Controls

Yes

Yes

Rear Parking Sensor with Display

Yes

Yes

Rear Wiper Washer

Yes

Yes

Remote Central Locking

Yes

Yes

Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors

Yes

Yes

Tilt & Telescopic Adjust For Steering

Yes

Yes

Reverse Parking Camera 

Yes

Yes

Push Button Start (PEPS)

Yes

Yes

Auto AC

Yes

Yes

Rain Sensing Wipers

Yes

Yes

Auto Headlamps

Yes

Yes

Cruise Control

Yes

Yes

Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors

Yes

Yes

Rear Armrest with Cup Holders

Yes

Yes

Lumbar Support for Driver seat

Yes

Yes

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

No

Yes

Connected Car Technology

No

Yes

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Yes

Yes

6 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

No

Yes

Electronic Parking Brake

No

Yes

Auto Dimming IRVM

No

Yes

Infotainment

8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System 

Yes

Yes

320W 9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier 

Yes

Yes
     

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity

Yes

Yes

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors

Yes

Yes

Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)

Yes

Yes

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Yes

Yes

Hill Hold Control

Yes

Yes

Traction Control

Yes

Yes

Roll Over Mitigation

Yes

Yes

Corner Stability Control

Yes

Yes

Brake Disc Wiping

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Perimetric Alarm System

Yes

Yes

All Wheel Disc Brakes

No

Yes

Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)

Yes

Yes

Side and Curtain Airbags

Yes

Yes

Hill Descent Control

Yes

Yes

Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points: Rear Outer Seats

Yes

Yes

Verdict

Once again, the Safari offers more kit than the Harrier but the Rs 1.35 lakh premium just doesn’t feel justified. Features such as machine-finished alloy wheels, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, powered driver seat, and an auto-dimming IRVM simply do not demand that kind of money. 

Tata Harrier XZ+/XZA+ vs Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+

Variants

Safari

Harrier

Difference

Transmission

Manual

Automatic

Manual

Automatic

XZ+/XZA+ (6/7 Seater)

Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 21.25 lakh

Rs 19.05 lakh

Rs 20.25 lakh

Rs 95,000/Rs 1 lakh

Feature Comparison

Features

Tata Harrier XZ+/XZA+

Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+

Exterior

Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators

Yes

Yes

Functional Roof Rails (Up to 75kg)

No

Yes

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Yes

Yes

Alloy wheels 

17-inch

18-inch

Machined alloy wheel finish

Yes

Yes

Xenon HID Projector Headlamps

Yes

Yes

Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function

Yes

Yes

Shark Fin Antenna

Yes

Yes

Interior

Soft Touch Dashboard 

Yes

Yes

Mood Lighting

No

Yes

Leather Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts

Yes (Brown)

Yes (White)

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob

Yes

Yes

Instrument Cluster with 7-inch Colour TFT Display

Yes

Yes

Comfort and Convenience

Central Locking

Yes

Yes

Smartphone Charging In All Rows

Yes

Yes

Power Windows

Yes

Yes

2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split 

Yes

Yes

Reclining 2nd Row Seats

No

Yes

3rd Row AC & AC Vents

No

Yes

3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split

No

Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Second Row

No

Yes

Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City & Sport 

Yes

Yes

Steering Mounted Controls

Yes

Yes

Rear Parking Sensor with Display

Yes

Yes

Rear Wiper Washer

Yes

Yes

Remote Central Locking

Yes

Yes

Electrically Adjustable Outer Mirrors

Yes

Yes

Tilt & Telescopic Adjust For Steering

Yes

Yes

Reverse Parking Camera 

Yes

Yes

Push Button Start (PEPS)

Yes

Yes

Auto AC

Yes

Yes

Rain Sensing Wipers

Yes

Yes

Auto Headlamps

Yes

Yes

Cruise Control

Yes

Yes

Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors

Yes

Yes

Rear Armrest with Cup Holders

Yes

Yes

Lumbar Support for Driver seat

Yes

Yes

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

No

Yes

Connected Car Technology

No

Yes

6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

Yes

Yes

Electronic Parking Brake

No

Yes

Auto Dimming IRVM

Yes

Yes

Panoramic Sunroof

Yes

Yes

Infotainment

8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System 

Yes

Yes

320W 9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier 

Yes

Yes

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity

Yes

Yes

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors

Yes

Yes

Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)

Yes

Yes

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Yes

Yes

Hill Hold Control

Yes

Yes

Traction Control

Yes

Yes

Roll Over Mitigation

Yes

Yes

Corner Stability Control

Yes

Yes

Brake Disc Wiping

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Perimetric Alarm System

Yes

Yes

All Wheel Disc Brakes

No

Yes

Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)

Yes

Yes

Side and Curtain Airbags

Yes

Yes

Hill Descent Control

Yes

Yes

Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points: Rear Outer Seats

Yes

Yes

Verdict

The Safari is once again commanding a Rs 1 lakh premium over the Harrier, and if you were to look at it only from a features perspective, the premium feels a tad too much. You only get an electronic parking brake, connected car tech, mood lighting, and tyre pressure monitoring as substantial additions to the Safari. Rs 1 lakh is not justified for this handful of features. Apart from that, Tata could have taken the opportunity to add features such as ventilated front seats, remote cabin pre-cooling, a more modern LED lighting up front, and an air purifier which are present in cars over Rs 5 lakh cheaper.

Read More on : Safari diesel

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata New Safari

Read Full News
  • Tata Harrier
  • Tata Safari

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?