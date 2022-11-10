Published On Nov 10, 2022 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Harrier

The latest teaser suggests that the forthcoming Harrier might be an Adventure Edition.

The Harrier’s new edition could be based on the Safari’s Adventure Persona variant.

It will be the fifth special edition for the Harrier, after Dark, Camo, Kaziranga and Jet.

Most likely to have no mechanical alterations, just a few cosmetic changes.

The Harrier is retailed between Rs 14.8 lakh and 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata's propensity for having different editions of their vehicles is well known, and no surprise, the manufacturer has hinted at yet another distinctive trim of its Harrier SUV. The teaser shows nothing of the new model but uses words like ‘adventure’ and ‘expedition’ as hints for what to expect.

Also Read: Exclusive: Facelifted Tata Harrier Spied On Test For The First Time With ADAS

This new variant could well be based on the Safari Adventure Persona edition and will likely get a new exterior colour scheme. Interiors will sport a fresh theme, and new features are expected too. The SUV, however, will not be altered mechanically, and will offer the same 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170PS and 350Nm.

Also Read: Planning To Buy A Tata Car? Check Out The Offers For November 2022

The five-seater Tata SUV might feature blacked out details like the grille, skid plates and 18-inch alloys but with a bright body colour. Its interior could feature the same light brown theme as seen in the Safari Adventure Persona, unlike the cabin themes of any other variant of the Harrier.

The new special edition Harrier will be based on the top-spec XZ+ variant of the SUV. It would include features like 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, A & C type USB ports for all rows, ventilated front row seats, rain sensing wiper and an air purifier.

Also Read: Tata Achieves Roll-out Of 50,000 EVs!

The midsize Tata SUV already has four other editions based on different trims: Dark, Camo, Kaziranga, and Jet. It is unclear if this new edition will be positioned above the others, or offer a similarly premium and visually distinct package.

The latest Harrier edition is likely to arrive by the end of this year, with a price increase of up to Rs 50,000 over the variant it is based on.

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel