Published On Nov 07, 2022 06:47 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon EV Prime

It’ll surprise no one that the Nexon EV Max was the 50,000th electric car to be made by the homegrown automaker

India’s largest EV brand, Tata, has celebrated an immense milestone with the roll-out of its 50,000th electric car from its facility in Pune. Given the resistance to electric vehicles and the overall lack of support infrastructure, Tata has managed to reach this landmark in less than three years since the launch of its first long-range EV.

The Nexon EV made its market debut in January 2020, premiering Tata’s Ziptron technology. It offered a 30.2kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 312km. While the Tigor EV was actually the carmaker’s first all-electric offering, it was limited to commercial buyers only and back then came with a claimed range of around 250km. It was the Nexon EV that got the ball rolling.

With monthly sales hovering around a few hundred units in the beginning, by the end of 2021, Tata was selling a couple thousand EVs per month in India. During this period, Tata introduced an improved Tigor EV sedan with the Ziptron technology and over 300km of claimed range. Monthly sales of Tata EVs continued to climb and in October 2022, they accounted for over 4,200 unit-sales.

Commenting on this achievement, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost effective solutions for our customers.

“Celebrating 50,000th EVs in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel price and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers.”

In 2022, Tata updated the Nexon EV with more features and a bigger battery. Its standard version is now called the Nexon EV Prime while the longer range variant is called the Nexon EV Max. The latter comes with a 40.5kWh battery and is good for an ARAI-rated range of 437km.

Tata’s EV output is bound to increase significantly in 2023 once it starts deliveries of the Tiago EV. In total, the homegrown carmaker plans to launch 10 EVs in the country over the next five years.

