Published On Jul 20, 2024 10:01 AM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is set to launch on August 7, with the standard Curvv expected shortly after in September

The Tata Curvv's exterior design, unveiled in both EV and ICE (internal combustion engine) versions, marks the introduction of an SUV-coupe design for mass-market cars. Remarkably, the production models closely resemble their original concepts. The Curvv EV concept, first showcased in 2022, introduced Tata's latest design philosophy, later seen in the 2023 facelifted Nexon and Harrier-Safari duo. The Curvv ICE’s near-production concept, revealed at Bharat Mobility 2023, also previewed this evolution. This article explores the Curvv's journey from concept to production.

2022 Tata Curvv EV Concept

The Tata Curvv EV concept, unveiled in 2022, set the design tone for Tata's upcoming cars with features like a futuristic LED light strip along the bonnet edge, split headlights, a distinctive sloping roofline, and a rising shoulder line at the rear. Body cladding enhanced its sporty SUV character. The rear design, adopting Tata's latest trend of connected tail lights for the first time, included a coupe roofline with an integrated two-part roof spoiler, a chunky rear bumper, and connected tail lights that spanned the vehicle's width.

2023 Tata Curvv ICE Concept At Auto Expo

At Auto Expo 2023, Tata showcased the ICE concept version of the Curvv, which made minor changes to the EV design. EV-specific elements like the closed-off grille, blue accents, and vertically slatted bumpers were replaced with an open grille, air dam, and red styling details. The ICE version retained the flush door handles, connected tail lamps, and LED DRLs spanning the front end.

2024 Tata Curvv ICE Concept At Bharat Mobility Expo

Tata showcased another concept at the Bharat Mobility Expo, 2024 which was a closer-to-production model of the Curvv ICE. This Tata Curvv concept closely resembled the earlier concept model with some minor revisions. The front end had been updated and it featured a fascia similar to the Nexon’s, including triangular headlight and fog lamp setups, LED DRLs, and a chrome-studded bumper. The profile of the Curvv remained its standout feature, with the coupe roofline flowing to a high-seated rear end. The concept also showcased new 18-inch dual-tone petal-patterned alloy wheels. At the rear, while retaining the key elements from the concept, the production-ready version boasted more polished details, including a horizontal tail lamp spanning the width of the SUV and a split roof-integrated spoiler.

Production-spec Tata Curvv and Curvv EV

The production Tata Curvv closely resembles the concept model showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, maintaining its dual-tone petal-patterned alloy wheels and wraparound gloss black cladding. The primary update includes the grille and front bumper, which now feature body-coloured inserts instead of the earlier silver accents of the concept. The side profile and rear of the production model also stay true to the concept, with the coupe roofline and the rear maintaining the full-width tail light and split rear spoiler from the concept.

On the other hand, the production Tata Curvv EV retains most design elements from its 2022 concept but introduces several refinements. The front end has been updated to closely resemble the Nexon EV, with a sealed-off grille, connected DRLs that extend downward, and headlight clusters linked by black plastic. The conventional wing mirrors replace the concept's cameras, and the production model sports aerodynamically styled wheels with aero blades. The side profile now features conventional flush-fitting door handles, and while the floating C-pillar from the concept is omitted, the wraparound gloss black cladding remains. At the rear, the Curvv EV retains the full-width tail light and split rear spoiler but with more polished styling tweaks to the bumper.

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV are Tata Motors' first SUV-coupe models in India. However, they will soon be joined by another SUV-coupe, the Citroen Basalt, which will also be offered in the Indian market.

What are your thoughts on the styling and exterior design evolution of the Tata Curvv and the Tata Curvv EV? Tell us in the comments below.

