Modified On Jan 11, 2023 07:42 PM By Ansh for Tata Curvv

The first ICE based on Tata’s Gen2 platform looks a lot like its EV counterpart

While we were waiting for Tata to dazzle us with new EVs, the carmaker surprised us with the ICE version of the Curvv concept. The Curvv SUV is based on the carmaker’s Gen2 platform, better suited to spawn models with both electric and combustion-engine powertrains.

The Curvv’s ICE avatar sports minor changes to the exterior design over its EV concept that debuted in 2022. EV-specific elements like the closed-off grille, blue design bits and vertically slatted bumpers get replaced by an open grille and air dam and red styling details. It still comes with flush door handles, connected tail lamps and LED DRLs spanning across the front end.

The ICE version of the Curvv will come with the new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 125PS and 225Nm, introduced today at the motor show, with both manual and automatic transmission options. Details regarding the powertrain for the Curvv SUV remain scarce.

It is expected to get similar features as the Curvv EV, but the dashboard has received minor updates. It still has a mostly flat dashboard with two displays: a large touchscreen infotainment system and the digital driver’s display that now has a hood. It retains details like the LED strip spanning across the dashboard, a touch climate control panel, and a panoramic glass roof.

The ICE version of the Curvv is slated to arrive after the EV version, both due to make their market debut in 2024. Prices for the Curvv ICE could start from Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).