Tata Cars Get Savings Of Up To Rs 65,000 This February

Published On Feb 08, 2021 12:51 PM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

Buyers can avail a consumer offer of up to Rs 25,000 on all Tata cars except the Nexon

  • The Harrier gets maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

  • Tata is offering only the diesel-powered Nexon with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

  • Up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 off on the Tiago and Tigor respectively.

  • All offers are valid only for February 2021.

Tata Motors is set to launch its flagship SUV, the Safari, on February 22, 2021. Official pre-launch bookings are already underway, both online and across dealerships, for Rs 30,000. Moreover, select models also carry benefits of up to Rs 65,000 till February 28. Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

Tata Tiago

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Rs 25,000

  • The Tiago is priced from Rs 4.85 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Rs 30,000

  • Tata’s sub-4m sedan, the Tigor, is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 7.63 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Tata Nexon

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

--

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Rs 15,000

  • The discounts mentioned above are only applicable to the diesel variants of the Nexon.

  • Tata retails the sub-4m SUV in the range of Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 40,000

Total Benefits

Rs 65,000

  • These offers are valid for all variants of the Harrier, except the Camo and Dark Editions and the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ which only get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000.

  • The SUV is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 20.45 lakh.

Note: These offers are valid on select models and variants and may vary from one state to the other. Also available are exclusive offers for select corporate employees. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealership to get the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Harrier diesel

Rohit
