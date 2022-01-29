Tata Brings Ventilated Front And Rear Seats To XZ+ and XZA+ Trims

Published On Jan 29, 2022 05:47 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

This feature was earlier available with the Dark and Gold Editions only

Front ventilated seats are standard, while the second row ventilated seats are exclusive to the 6-seater variants.

No extra price demanded.

Top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants retail from Rs 20.64 lakh to Rs 22.215 lakh.

Tata has now equipped the Safari’s top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants with the ventilated seats feature. While the front ventilated seats are standard for both the variants, the second row ventilated seats are exclusive to the six-seater variants.

This feature was first introduced on the Gold Edition, which later trickled down to the recently launched Dark variants. The second row ventilated seats are a segment-first feature. There’s no price hike for this feature, as these top-spec variants retail from Rs 20.64 lakh to Rs 22.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Safari also features an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, and wireless charging.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, traction control, hill hold/descent control, and all-wheel disc brakes.

The SUV gets a sole 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, that’s paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The Tata Safari competes with the likes of MG Hector Plus , Hyundai Alcazar , Mahindra XUV700 , and the Kia Carens .

