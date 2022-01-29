Tata Brings Ventilated Front And Rear Seats To XZ+ and XZA+ Trims

HomeNew CarsNewsTata Brings Ventilated Front And Rear Seats To XZ+ and XZA+ Trims

This feature was earlier available with the Dark and Gold Editions only

  • Front ventilated seats are standard, while the second row ventilated seats are exclusive to the 6-seater variants. 

  • No extra price demanded. 

  • Top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants retail from Rs 20.64 lakh to Rs 22.215 lakh. 

Tata has now equipped the Safari’s top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants with the ventilated seats feature. While the front ventilated seats are standard for both the variants, the second row ventilated seats are exclusive to the six-seater variants. 

This feature was first introduced on the Gold Edition, which later trickled down to the recently launched Dark variants. The second row ventilated seats are a segment-first feature. There’s no price hike for this feature, as these top-spec variants retail from Rs 20.64 lakh to Rs 22.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

The Safari also features an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, and wireless charging. 

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, traction control, hill hold/descent control, and all-wheel disc brakes.

The SUV gets a sole 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, that’s paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. 

The Tata Safari competes with the likes of MG Hector PlusHyundai AlcazarMahindra XUV700, and the Kia Carens.

We need your city to customize your experience