Suzuki Introduces More Efficient 48V Mild-Hybrid System

The new 48V hybrid system is 15 per cent more fuel efficient than the current 12V one

Suzuki has announced a new 48V mild-hybrid hybrid system in Europe. The Japanese carmaker already offers a 12V mild-hybrid system in India as well as around the world in cars such as the Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, and the S-Cross. The more potent 48V system will be coupled with Suzuki’s 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the K14D Boosterjet. According to Suzuki, the new hybrid powertrain will offer up to 20 per cent lower CO2 emissions and higher torque. What’s more, it will also drive up fuel efficiency by up to 15 per cent.

The new system comprises of a 48V lithium-ion battery, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and a 48V-12V converter (for components that run on 12V systems like air conditioning). The newer powertrain is relatively lighter in weight and all the components add up to less than 15kg.

In India, Suzuki currently offers its 12V mild-hybrid powertrains in two versions: a single-battery setup with the Baleno’s 1.2-litre engine as well as the S-Cross and Ciaz’ 1.3-litre diesel engine, while the dual-battery mild-hybrid system is offered with the 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers the Ertiga , XL6 and the Ciaz. None of Maruti Suzuki’s models in India offer the 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine as of yet. So we will have to wait and see when Suzuki plans to bring the turbo petrol engine and the 48V mild-hybrid system to our shores.

