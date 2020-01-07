Skoda, VW Likely To Reveal Kia Seltos Rivals On February 3

Published On Jan 07, 2020 02:49 PM By Dhruv

Skoda and Volkswagen’s compact SUVs are likely to go on sale in early 2021

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India will be holding a press night on February 3 just ahead of Auto Expo 2020. The two brands are likely to showcase their upcoming products for the Indian market on that date. And we aren’t just talking about Skoda and Volkswagen, but Audi and Porsche as well. Here’s what we could expect to see on February 3.

Skoda

By now, most of you may know that the Czech carmaker plans to introduce a compact SUV based on the heavily localised MQB A0-IN platform to rival the Kia Seltos in India. Hence, we expect Skoda to showcase it in a concept form, dubbed the Vision IN, at Auto Expo 2020. However, we could get to see it before on February 3. It’s likely to borrow styling cues from the Kamiq, a similarly-sized SUV that Skoda offers in Europe. And since we know that Skoda is set to ditch its diesel engines soon, we expect this concept to make use of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options could include a manual gearbox or a DSG. When the Vision IN transforms into a production-ready SUV in early 2021, it will go up against the second-gen Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen, just like Skoda, will make use of the MQB A0-IN platform to underpin the car it’s set to showcase on February 3. We expect it to be a compact SUV that borrows styling cues from the T-Cross. The engine powering it is expected to be the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol as the Skoda SUV. This SUV too shall be shown in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 and its market launch is likely to coincide with that of its Skoda cousin.

Audi

Audi is likely to choose its biggest sedan, the A8L, to grace VW Group’s media night. The new version of the sedan is slated to launch in late February, and before that happens, we will get to see a preview. Underneath its bonnet will be a 3.0-litre petrol motor that is tuned to make 340PS and 500Nm. Power will be sent to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system and prices for the luxury barge will start around the Rs 1.5 crore mark.

Porsche

The German sports car manufacturer tops this list with none other than the Taycan. The electric sports car that rivals Tesla’s Model S globally is likely to be shown in India on February 3. Sadly, we won’t get to see Porsche’s electric sports car at Auto Expo 2020 as the German carmaker will not be present at the event. It could reveal the variant of the Taycan we will get in India, and the prices for the same could start north of the Rs 1 crore mark.

