Published On Apr 11, 2022 04:30 PM By CarDekho

Skoda has boosted its network of touchpoints from 25 in 2019 to 51 in 2022, translating to a 104 percent growth in the last two years

Skoda’s expansion in northern India is a result of its constantly sprouting customer touchpoints which saw a 104 percent hike from 25 in 2019 to 51 in 2022. This rapid expansion of its network has translated into an increase in sales by 173 percent (2019 to 2022) across north India. Moreover, Skoda bolstered its presence in the urban centres of northern India, growing from 15 cities in 2019 to 34 in 2022, accounting for 127 percent growth.

The carmaker recently inaugurated its facilities and centres in Dehradun, Panchkula, Faridabad, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Bareilly and Kota; with additional touchpoints in Amritsar, Moradabad, Varanasi and Roorkee to be introduced in the coming months.

ŠKODA AUTO INDIA EXPANDS ITS REACH ACROSS NORTHERN INDIA

ŠKODA AUTO INDIA EXPANDS ITS REACH ACROSS NORTHERN INDIA

› ŠKODA AUTO India boosts customer touchpoints across north India by 104% from 25 in 2019 to 51 in 2022

› Inaugurated facilities in new locations -- Dehradun, Panchkula, Faridabad, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Bareilly and Kota

› Sets up additional touchpoints in Gurugram, Delhi, Jaipur and in the states of Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh

› Aims at further expansion in 15 cities in north India in 2022

› Rapid network expansion has fuelled the 173% sales growth (2021 over 2019) in north India

April 11th 2022: ŠKODA AUTO India has stretched its growth story even further by steadily expanding its market presence in northern India. This has resulted in an increase of customer touchpoints from 25 in 2019 to 51 in 2022 across north India, which translates to a growth of 104% in this market over the last two years. In addition, ŠKODA AUTO India has expanded its base in urban centres in northern India by a substantial 127%, growing from 15 cities in 2019 to 34 in 2022.

The growth in the region is part of ŠKODA AUTO’s INDIA 2.0 strategy of not only introducing new platforms and product lines, but also ensuring ŠKODA AUTO is closer to India’s customers by increasing accessibility via increased customer touchpoints. This rapid expansion of the dealer network in the north has resulted in a sales growth of 173% across the region.

The carmaker is now fully equipped with facilities and centres to cater to customers in Solan, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Kota, among others. In the coming months, ŠKODA AUTO India will be entering Amritsar, Moradabad, Varanasi and Roorkee.

Commenting on the growth in customer touchpoints in the north region, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our penetration pan India. After our expansion in the south and west, it was only natural that north India also joins in our growth story. While the growth is immense, this is just the beginning and expect a lot more from us in the coming months. The ultimate goal of ŠKODA AUTO India is to provide the best service and ensure customer satisfaction. This expansion of our customer touchpoints is part of that endeavour to get even closer to our customers and fans.”

ŠKODA AUTO India recently launched the SLAVIA sedans, the second product under ŠKODA AUTO’s INDIA 2.0 Project based on the made-for-India MQB A0 IN platform. The year 2021 was a year of growth for ŠKODA AUTO India that saw the company register a 130% rise in sales with the KUSHAQ SUV driving 60% of this number. The goal for 2022 is to more than double the overall sales for the car manufacturer. ŠKODA AUTO India has revitalised the stagnant sedan segment in India with the SLAVIA. With this all new sedan, the company is targeting to be among the top-2 in the premium mid-size sedan segment.

MODERN DEALERSHIP FACILITIES WITH STREAMLINED BUSINESS PROCESSES

The new additions to ŠKODA AUTO India’s dealership and customer touchpoint family is not mere mushrooming of facilities. These centres meet the strictest quality standards and adhere to a uniform ŠKODA AUTO-imbibed theme of signature architecture, functional interiors, digital elements and rationalised business processes with an aim to enhance the overall customer experience. The architectural concept of the dealership design reflects ŠKODA AUTO’s “Simply Clever with a Human Touch” slogan in line with the INDIA 2.0 project.

The aesthetics of the dealership facility are characterised by clear and simple shapes, harmonious colour combinations, modular design features, and a modern lighting concept. The exteriors of the ŠKODA AUTO dealerships will be the brand’s most powerful statement in the day and night —- clear, transparent, modern, and open.