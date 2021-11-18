Skoda Unveils The Slavia Sedan In India

Modified On Nov 18, 2021 03:24 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The new sedan is larger and a more premium offering than the outgoing Rapid

Will be sold in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Exterior design elements include butterfly grille, L-shaped LED headlamps, 16-inch alloys, and a coupe-like silhouette.

Gets an 8-inch digital driver’s display, 10-inch touchscreen setup, sunroof, and connected car tech.

Has up to six airbags, electronic stability control, rain and light sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Will be launched by March 2022.

Skoda has finally revealed the upcoming Slavia, the carmaker’s second offering, after the Kushaq, as part of VW Group’s ‘India 2.0’ plan. The compact sedan will replace the now-discontinued Rapid. Bookings are now underway, and deliveries will commence from the first quarter of 2022.

Like the Kushaq, it will be sold in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Variants 1.0-litre TSI 6-speed MT 1.0-litre TSI 6-speed AT 1.5-litre TSI 6-speed MT 1.5-litre TSI 7-speed DSG Active Yes No No No Ambition Yes Yes No No Style Yes Yes Yes Yes

The Slavia gets the familiar Skoda butterfly grille with chrome slats, LED projector headlamps, sleek L-shaped DRLs, front bumper skirts, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a coupe-like silhouette. It has a raked roofline and a slightly upward sloping window line.

At the rear, the model features horizontally placed C-shaped tail lamps, a rear diffuser, and the ‘Skoda’ inscription on the boot lid (in keeping with the carmaker’s latest launches). Overall, the design seems inspired by the Octavia and Superb.

Now, to the cabin, which looks classier than the Rapid. The dash gets a layered design and is finished in black and beige. You have a two-spoke steering wheel, gloss black and silver inserts, touch-based climate controls, and an orange strip running across the dash.

The Skoda Slavia features a LED headlamps and tail lamps, 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8-speaker sound system, a sunroof, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, and connected car technology (telematics). Passenger safety is covered by up to six airbags, rain and light sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, traction control, electronic stability control (standard), hill hold control, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX seat anchorages.

Dimensions Skoda Slavia Skoda Rapid Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna Length 4541mm 4413mm 4549mm 4490mm 4440mm Width 1752mm 1699mm 1748mm 1730mm 1729mm Height 1487mm 1466mm 1489mm 1485mm 1475mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2552mm 2600mm 2650mm 2600mm Boot Space 521 Litres 460 litres 506 litres 510 litres 480 litres

The Slavia is localized up to 95 percent and sits on the MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the Kushaq.

Powering the Slavia are the Kushaq’s turbo-petrol engines: 115PS/178Nm 1-litre and 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre. With the latter, the Slavia is now the most powerful sedan in its segment. Transmission options include a standard 6-speed manual, an optional 6-speed automatic (with the 1-litre mill) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre). The bigger mill additionally gets Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which shuts down two cylinders, depending on driving behaviour, for improved fuel economy. We've already driven its prototype, and here's what we think.

The compact sedan will be available in five colour options: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Crystal Blue.

The Skoda Slavia rivals the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and the Volkswagen Vento and the upcoming substitute for the Vento.