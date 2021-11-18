  • English
Skoda Unveils The Slavia Sedan In India
English | हिंदी

Skoda Unveils The Slavia Sedan In India

Modified On Nov 18, 2021 03:24 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The new sedan is larger and a more premium offering than the outgoing Rapid 

Skoda Slavia

  • Will be sold in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style. 

  • Exterior design elements include butterfly grille, L-shaped LED headlamps, 16-inch alloys, and a coupe-like silhouette. 

  • Gets an 8-inch digital driver’s display, 10-inch touchscreen setup, sunroof, and connected car tech. 

  • Has up to six airbags, electronic stability control, rain and light sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring. 

  • Powered by 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. 

  • Will be launched by March 2022. 

Skoda has finally revealed the upcoming Slavia, the carmaker’s second offering, after the Kushaq, as part of VW Group’s ‘India 2.0’ plan. The compact sedan will replace the now-discontinued Rapid. Bookings are now underway, and deliveries will commence from the first quarter of 2022. 

Like the Kushaq, it will be sold in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style. 

Variants 1.0-litre TSI 6-speed MT 1.0-litre TSI 6-speed AT 1.5-litre TSI 6-speed MT

1.5-litre TSI 7-speed DSG
Active Yes No No No
Ambition Yes Yes No No
Style Yes Yes Yes Yes

The Slavia gets the familiar Skoda butterfly grille with chrome slats, LED projector headlamps, sleek L-shaped  DRLs, front bumper skirts, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a coupe-like silhouette. It has a raked roofline and a slightly upward sloping window line. 

At the rear, the model features horizontally placed C-shaped tail lamps, a rear diffuser, and the ‘Skoda’ inscription on the boot lid (in keeping with the carmaker’s latest launches). Overall, the design seems inspired by the Octavia and Superb.  

Now, to the cabin, which looks classier than the Rapid. The dash gets a layered design and is finished in black and beige. You have a two-spoke steering wheel, gloss black and silver inserts, touch-based climate controls, and an orange strip running across the dash. 

The Skoda Slavia features a LED headlamps and tail lamps, 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8-speaker sound system, a sunroof, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, and connected car technology (telematics). Passenger safety is covered by up to six airbags, rain and light sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, traction control, electronic stability control (standard), hill hold control, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX seat anchorages. 

Dimensions

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Rapid

Honda City

Maruti Ciaz

Hyundai Verna

Length

4541mm

4413mm

4549mm

4490mm

4440mm

Width

1752mm

1699mm

1748mm

1730mm

1729mm

Height

1487mm

1466mm

1489mm

1485mm

1475mm

Wheelbase

2651mm

2552mm

2600mm

2650mm

2600mm

Boot Space

521 Litres

460 litres

506 litres

510 litres

480 litres

The Slavia is localized up to 95 percent and sits on the MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the Kushaq. 

Powering the Slavia are the Kushaq’s turbo-petrol engines: 115PS/178Nm 1-litre and 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre. With the latter, the Slavia is now the most powerful sedan in its segment. Transmission options include a standard 6-speed manual, an optional 6-speed automatic (with the 1-litre mill) and 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre). The bigger mill additionally gets Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which shuts down two cylinders, depending on driving behaviour, for improved fuel economy. We've already driven its prototype, and here's what we think. 

The compact sedan will be available in five colour options: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Crystal Blue. 

The Skoda Slavia rivals the Hyundai VernaMaruti Suzuki CiazHonda City, and the Volkswagen Vento and the upcoming substitute for the Vento.  

Published by
Tarun
Write your Comment on Skoda Slavia

