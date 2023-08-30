Modified On Aug 30, 2023 02:38 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kodiaq 2024

Both the Skoda models will now feature a 13-inch infotainment system and have the gear selector behind the steering wheel

The Skoda Kodiaq and Skoda Superb are all set to be globally introduced in a new-generation avatar soon, and now the carmaker has revealed the production-spec interiors of its flagship SUV and sedan offerings. Let’s take a closer look at what’s changed.

A Plusher Experience

Both the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq and Superb have a near-identical cabin theme (black and tan) but are differentiated by the dashboard design and centre console. While the sedan gets a sleek layout with slender central AC vents and slatted design for the passenger side, the SUV gets a chunkier and more upright design.

The highlight of both the models, though, is the huge 13-inch free-floating touchscreen located in the centre and on top of the dashboard. The upholstery is made up of 100 percent polyester in both the new models. The centre console on both the models has now been freed of the automatic transmission’s drive selector (now housed behind the steering wheel and on the steering column), opening up more storage space.

Another stand-out feature is that both models will thankfully come with physical knobs and buttons. The two outer rotary dials have the functions of the AC temperature as well as seat heating and ventilation. The central dial is customisable to act as the control for the fan speed, air direction, smart air conditioning, drive modes, map zoom, and infotainment volume.

Other Features On Board

Both new generation Skoda cars will get a 10-inch digital driver’s display, heads-up display, wireless phone charging, powered front seats, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Both the cars’ driver seats also get a pneumatic massage function.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a host of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What Will Power The Two?

Both the new Kodiaq and Superb will continue to be offered with a plethora of engine-gearbox combinations in their international-spec avatars. Here’s a look at the previously confirmed options:

Specification 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 2-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid Power 150PS 204PS 150PS 193PS 204PS Transmission 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG 6-speed DSG Drivetrain FWD AWD FWD AWD FWD

The global-spec Superb will also get the same set of powertrains as the Kodiaq. The sedan’s 2-litre turbo-petrol unit will also be available in a higher 265PS guise, having an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

The plug-in hybrid versions of the two will get a 25.7kWh battery pack, which will let you go up to 100km on electric power, and also support DC fast charging of up to 50kW. However, with Skoda India deciding to have shut down diesel powertrains, expect the India-spec new-gen Kodiaq and Superb to only offer the turbo-petrol options and not the plug-in hybrid.

India Launch And Price

We expect Skoda to bring its flagship SUV-sedan duo to our shores sometime next year as imports. Both the Kodiaq and Superb are expected to have a starting price just north of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Kodiaq will renew its rivalry with the Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster, while the sedan will be an alternative to the Toyota Camry.

