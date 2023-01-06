Modified On Jan 06, 2023 05:09 PM By Tarun for Skoda Superb

Both the sedans won’t be updated to the upcoming Phase II of BS6 emission norms, which are set to kick in from April 2023

Octavia and Superb won’t be updated as per the Phase II of BS6 emission norms.

Parts to be in supply and the existing customers won’t be affected.

Skoda’s analyzing if they could bring back the two sedans in a new and greener avatar.

The lineup after these two models will include the Slavia, Kushaq, and seven-seater Kodiaq.

Skoda is planning to launch the Octavia RS iV and Enyaq EV this year.

Skoda is going to discontinue the Octavia and Superb by March 2023 due to the more stringent Phase II BS6 emission norms. The german sedans won’t be updated to new norms, which will be effective from April 2023, and as a result, will see the end of the road.

The Octavia and Superb are CKD (completely knocked down) units with an average sales of less than 200 units each per month. Currently, the Octavia retails from Rs 27.35 lakh to Rs 30.45 lakh and the Superb ranges from Rs 34.19 lakh to Rs 37.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

However, Skoda’s still analyzing and we might see the sedans return to India again. The company has assured that the parts will be in supply and the current customers won’t be affected. Skoda is already working on the new generation Superb and even the Octavia is due for a facelift. Maybe, they could make a comeback in new and greener avatars.

Also Read: Top 7 EVs Coming To India In 2023

Skoda Octavia and Superb use the same 190PS, 2-litre, turbo-petrol engine that’s mated to a seven-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic).

What’s Cooking For 2023?

(Skoda Enyaq)

Also Read: 15 New SUVs Launched In 2022 Priced Under Rs 40 Lakh

While we’re saying goodbye to these Skodas, the company has new models planned for this year. The Kushaq and Slavia will receive MY2023 updates, while more units of the Kodiaq seven-seater will also be introduced. The Czech carmaker is bringing hybrid and electric cars to India and we will see the debut of Skoda Enyaq electric SUV and the latest Octavia RS iV (plug-in hybrid).

Read More on : Skoda Superb Automatic