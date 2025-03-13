Skoda Kylaq Base Variant Explained In 10 Images

The base-spec Kylaq comes with premium amenities, including all LED headlights, but misses out on an infotainment system

The Skoda Kylaq is the most-affordable offering by the Czech carmaker that is available in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. Skoda’s sub-4m SUV gets a lot of features right from the base variant. We have gotten our hands on some images of the Classic variant and here’s how it looks in real life.

Front

Even though the ‘Classic’ is the base-spec trim of the Kylaq, it comes with a lot of premium design and styling touches. It gets multi-reflector LED headlights and LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators and a pixel-like design.

You can also notice the presence of the iconic Skoda butterfly grille finished in a gloss black shade with vertical slats that look premium.

Moreover, the middle and lower portion of the bumper has a black finish to give it a more rugged appeal.

Side

The Kylaq Classic has rugged black cladding along its sides and on the doors, which adds contrast to the overall paint scheme.

It is fitted with 16-inch black steel wheels with covers and a more conventional antenna. However, it gets black roof rails and turn indicators on the outside mirrors to enhance its overall look.

Rear

At the rear, the Skoda Kylaq Classic is equipped with LED tail lights, the ‘Skoda’ lettering on the tailgate, and a black bumper featuring two parking sensors. However, it misses out on a rear wiper and rear parking camera that are available in the higher variants of the sub-4m SUV.

Notably, the base variant Kylaq comes in four color options: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red and Olive Gold.

Interior

While the exterior design of the Classic looks a bit premium due to all-LED lighting, the interior has a more bare-bones appeal. It gets a 2-spoke black steering wheel without any buttons and an instrument cluster with analogue dials and a multi-information display (MID). Moreover, the seats get fabric upholstery and adjustable headrests on all seats.

Being the base-spec variant, it does not feature any infotainment or music system, but is equipped with two tweeters.

Other Features And Safety Tech

In addition to the aforementioned amenities, the Kylaq Classic gets features like a manual AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs, day/night inside rearview mirror and all-four power windows. Moreover, the steering wheel is tilt and telescopic adjustable, while the driver’s seat has manual height adjustment.

In terms of safety, it is equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options with the following specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency 19.68 kmpl (MT)

While the base-spec Classic variant gets only a manual transmission, other trims also get a choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other subcompact SUVs such as the Kia Syros, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet.

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

