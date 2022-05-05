Published On May 05, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The price hike is applicable to all trims, save for the recently launched Ambition Classic variants

Skoda now retails the Kushaq from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh.

Price hike ranges between Rs 5,000 and Rs 70,000.

No changes under the hood, still offered with both 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Skoda will launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo on May 9.

Skoda is the latest carmaker to initiate a price increment. However, it is applicable only to the carmaker’s compact SUV, the Kushaq. Here’s a look at its revised prices:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Kushaq 1-litre Active MT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh +Rs 30,000 Ambition Classic Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh No change Ambition Classic AT Rs 14.09 lakh Rs 14.09 lakh No change Ambition Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh +Rs 5,000 Ambition AT Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 14.59 lakh +Rs 25,000 Style Rs 14.89 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh +Rs 40,000 Style AT Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh +Rs 50,000 Kushaq 1.5-litre Style Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh +Rs 70,000 Style DCT Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh +Rs 60,000

The recently launched Ambition Classic variants have been spared the price hike. Other variants get an upward revision in prices of up to Rs 70,000.

Skoda has provided the compact SUV with two turbo-petrol engines: a 115PS/178Nm 1-litre unit (6-speed MT/6-speed AT) and the other a 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre mill (6-speed MT/7-speed DCT).

The carmaker will be introducing the Kushaq Monte Carlo on May 9. It will come with a few cosmetic enhancements and will be priced at a premium of up to Rs 50,000 over the range-topping Style trim. In the compact SUV segment, the Kushaq fights it out with the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, and Volkswagen Taigun.

