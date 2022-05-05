English | हिंदी

Skoda Kushaq Is Now Pricier By Up To Rs 70,000

Published On May 05, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The price hike is applicable to all trims, save for the recently launched Ambition Classic variants

Skoda Kushaq

  • Skoda now retails the Kushaq from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh.

  • Price hike ranges between Rs 5,000 and Rs 70,000.

  • No changes under the hood, still offered with both 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

  • Skoda will launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo on May 9.

Skoda is the latest carmaker to initiate a price increment. However, it is applicable only to the carmaker’s compact SUV, the Kushaq. Here’s a look at its revised prices:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Kushaq 1-litre

Active MT

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 11.29 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Ambition Classic

Rs 12.69 lakh

Rs 12.69 lakh

No change

Ambition Classic AT

Rs 14.09 lakh

Rs 14.09 lakh

No change

Ambition

Rs 12.94 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Ambition AT

Rs 14.34 lakh

Rs 14.59 lakh

+Rs 25,000

Style

Rs 14.89 lakh

Rs 15.29 lakh

+Rs 40,000

Style AT

Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

+Rs 50,000

Kushaq 1.5-litre

Style

Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 17.19 lakh

+Rs 70,000

Style DCT

Rs 18.19 lakh

Rs 18.79 lakh

+Rs 60,000

The recently launched Ambition Classic variants have been spared the price hike. Other variants get an upward revision in prices of up to Rs 70,000.

Skoda has provided the compact SUV with two turbo-petrol engines: a 115PS/178Nm 1-litre unit (6-speed MT/6-speed AT) and the other a 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre mill (6-speed MT/7-speed DCT).

Skoda Kushaq rear

The carmaker will be introducing the Kushaq Monte Carlo on May 9. It will come with a few cosmetic enhancements and will be priced at a premium of up to Rs 50,000 over the range-topping Style trim. In the compact SUV segment, the Kushaq fights it out with the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, and Volkswagen Taigun.

