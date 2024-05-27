Skoda Kodiaq SUV Bookings Halted

Published On May 27, 2024 04:04 PM By Samarth for Skoda Kodiaq

Following its global unveiling last year, the flagship SUV will soon be introduced in a new-gen avatar in our market

Online bookings for the Skoda Kodiaq have been halted. It is unknown if this is a temporary measure or if the bookings have been stopped permanently. However, some dealers are still accepting offline bookings for the MY2023 model with limited colour and variants, to clear their stock. The flagship SUV is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

This isn’t the first time that Skoda has halted bookings for the current-gen model. Back when the first batch of the SUV was sold out in the first 24 hours since its bookings opened, the carmaker had taken the same step as well.

Features

The seven-seater SUV from Skoda offers features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated and heated front seats with massage function, 12-speaker sound system, 10-colour ambient lighting, 3-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and cruise control. In terms of safety, it offers nine airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, hill hold and hill descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Powertrain

The Kodiaq comes equipped with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine putting out 190 PS and 320 Nm. This unit is paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) automatic and all-wheel-drive (AWD) on offer.

New-gen Model Coming Soon

The German manufacturer also unveiled the new generation of the Kodiaq globally last year, featuring a sharper look, a richer cabin, and more equipment on board. It is expected to come to India soon, with prices likely to start from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kodiaq competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster.

