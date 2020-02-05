Renault’s 1.0-litre Turbo-Petrol Engine Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 06:35 PM By Dhruv.A for Renault Triber

The Renault 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 28PS more than the naturally aspirated unit currently on offer

This 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine has been developed under the Renault-Nissan alliance.

It produces 100PS/160Nm and will be coupled to a 6-speed transmission.

This engine will power the Triber and upcoming sub-4m SUVs from both Renault and Nissan.

Renault has showcased its upcoming 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine at Auto Expo 2020. This unit will power not just the existing Renault Triber but also a host of upcoming new sub-4m products from both Renault and Nissan along with Datsun.

The engine developed under the Renault-Nissan alliance churns out 100PS/160Nm and is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The naturally aspirated counterpart of this engine (non-turbo), the BS6-compliant Energy engine on the Triber, delivers 72PS/96Nm and comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox or AMT. The 1.0-litre turbo, on the other hand, produces 100PS and 160Nm -- 28PS more power and 64Nm extra torque compared to the 1.0-litre non-turbo and the brand is planning to bring a DCT or even a CVT option.

The alliance will use this engine in their upcoming sub-4m offerings such as the Renault HBC and the Nissan EM2 (both codenamed). The Nissan EM2 is expected to be launched by April 2020, while Renault will launch the HBC in the second half of the year. The Renault Triber Turbo is also expected to get this engine in the coming months.

