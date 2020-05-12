Renault Triber AMT To Be Launched On May 18

Published On May 12, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The AMT variants are likely to command a premium of around Rs 30,000 over the manual counterparts

Currently, the Renault Triber is only offered with a 5-speed MT.

It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine (72PS/96Nm).

The Triber will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine soon.

It is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Renault showcased the Triber AMT at Auto Expo 2020. Now, as per a leaked document, Renault will be launching the Triber AMT on May 18.

While Renault launched the Triber with a 5-speed manual gearbox in 2019, it did confirm the introduction of the AMT at a later stage. The sub-4m crossover MPV is offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque. However, Renault will also be introducing the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Triber soon.

The AMT variant can be distinguished by the ‘Easy-R’ badge on the bootlid. Renault currently offers the Triber with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, AC vents for second- and third-row seats, and rear parking sensors. The Triber AMT that was showcased at Auto Expo sported bigger 16-inch alloy wheels, new brown shade with dual-tone theme, and blue highlights inside-out. It remains to be seen whether the aesthetic changes showcased on the show car would make it to production.

Renault has priced the Triber from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The addition of the AMT gearbox could result in a price hike of Rs 30,000. As it doesn’t have any direct rivals, it will continue to take on mid-size hatchbacks such as the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios , as well as the Ford Freestyle and Figo. It also rivals the Datsun GO+ which comes with a bigger 1.2-litre engine and a more sophisticated CVT automatic option.

