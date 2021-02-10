Modified On Feb 10, 2021 12:45 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

The Kiger’s production and dealer dispatches have already commenced

Renault Kiger will be launched on February 15.

Unofficial bookings are underway at select dealerships.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh range.

The Kiger will be powered by a 72PS 1.0-litre petrol and a 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine like that of the Magnite.

Both the engines get an automatic transmission option.

Renault has confirmed the launch of the Kiger sub-compact SUV on February 15. Unofficial bookings have already begun and the dealerships are set to get the Kiger soon.

Renault Kiger will share its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite, including the engine and transmission options. That said, there is a lot separating the Magnite from the Kiger, primarily on the design and feature fronts. Here are the top 10 differences.

Under the bonnet, the Kiger gets a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The petrol motor produces 72PS and 96Nm, and is paired to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. In comparison, the Magnite does not offer an AMT gearbox. The Kiger’s turbo motor produces 100PS and 160Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT and a CVT.

Features onboard will include an air purifier, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, upto 29 litres of cabin storage capacity, and much more. Safety is covered by up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, hill start assist, and vehicle stability control.

The Kiger will be the ninth entrant in the sub-compact-SUV segment, which already has the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford Ecosport and the Mahindra XUV300. The Kiger is expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.