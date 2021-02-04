Renault Kiger SUV Snapped In Different Shades Ahead Of March Launch

Modified On Feb 04, 2021 04:24 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Renault says all the variants will get a two-tone colour option

The Kiger will be available in six exterior shades -- blue, brown, silver, white, red, and grey.

Renault will offer the dual-tone Radiant Red with Black Roof only on the top-spec variant.

To be provided with either a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine or a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit.

Expected to be launched in March, with prices ranging between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Renault Kiger will be the newest kid on the block when it enters the sub-4m-SUV space sometime in March. Select Renault dealers are accepting unofficial pre-launch bookings for a token amount between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. Now, multiple dealerships across India have started receiving the model ahead of its launch. We got our hands on some images that reveal three colour options. These are:







Mahogany Brown

Caspian Blue

Moonlight Silver

There will be two more colours (Ice Cool White and Planet Grey) and a confirmed dual-tone paint option (Radiant Red with Black Roof) exclusive for the top-spec variant.

Under the hood, the Kiger will be provided with two petrol engine options -- a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) or a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine (100PS/160Nm). Both will get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. While the former will have the option of a 5-speed AMT, the latter will get an elective 5-speed CVT gearbox.

Renault will equip the SUV with features such as an air purifier, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, and wireless charging. Safety kit includes up to four airbags, vehicle dynamic control, and hill start assist.

The Kiger is set to enter a crowded space against contenders like the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite , Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford EcoSport. We expect Renault to price the sub-4m SUV between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).