All three cars command a similar waiting period across the country

Renault’s simple three-car lineup consists of important models like one of the most affordable subcompact SUV, Kiger, the most affordable MPV, the Triber, and a stylish entry-level hatchback, the Kwid. So, if you’re planning to buy any of these three models, here’s the waiting period in the top 20 cities across India:

Cities Kwid Triber Kiger Delhi 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months Bengaluru 1 month 1 month 1 month Mumbai 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months Hyderabad 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months Pune No waiting No waiting No waiting Chennai 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months Jaipur No waiting 1 month 1 month Ahmedabad 2 months 2 months 2 months Gurgaon 1 month 1 month 1 month Lucknow 1 month 1 month 1 month Kolkata No waiting No waiting No waiting Thane 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months Surat 1 month 1 month 1 month Ghaziabad 1 month No waiting period 1 month Chandigarh 1 month 1 month 1 month Coimbatore 1 month 1 month 1 month Patna No waiting No waiting No waiting Faridabad 5-6 months 5-6 months 4-5 months Indore 1.5 month 1.5 month 1.5 month Noida 2 months 2 months 2 months

Key Takeaways:

The Kwid, Triber, and Kiger command a waiting period of around 1-2 months on an average.

In cities like Patna, Kolkata, and Pune, there’s no waiting for these models.

Faridabad sees the highest waiting of around five months.

Renault Triber price ranges from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

Renault Kiger price starts from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh.

The entry-level Kwid ranges from Rs 4.64 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

