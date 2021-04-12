Renault Cars Get Discounts Up To Rs 75,000 In April 2021

Modified On Apr 12, 2021 05:53 PM By Rohit for Renault Triber

Renault is offering rural customers additional discounts of up to Rs 15,000

The Duster Turbo gets maximum savings of up to Rs 75,000.

The Kwid carries benefits of up to Rs 50,000.

With the Triber, there are discounts worth up to Rs 55,000.

All offers are valid until April 30, 2021.

Renault recently launched a new programme to help car owners and prospective Renault customers scrap their old vehicles for a new one. However, if you are on the hunt for a new Renault model, know that the carmaker has rolled out various benefits on all models for April, except the newly launched Kiger .

Let’s check the model-wise offers:

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

There is a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000, which either includes an exchange bonus or a cash discount for those buying an additional Renault model.

Renault is offering the 2020 Kwid with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. If you wish to buy the 2021 model, the same discount drops to Rs 10,000.

Renault is providing the Kwid with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs 5,000. Only one of the two benefits can be availed at any time.

There’s an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 for buyers from states that don’t have Renault Finance.

The base-spec STD and second-to-base RXE 0.8-litre only carry a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

There’s no discount on the limited-edition dual-tone Neotech variants.

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

Renault is offering the 2020 Triber with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, while the same comes down to Rs 15,000 for the 2021 model.

Select variants of the Triber are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. The latter can be availed either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault car).

There’s a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers (farmers, sarpanches, and members of gram panchayats), the carmaker is offering a special benefit of Rs 5,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer, but not both at the same time.

Buyers can also avail a special 6.99 percent rate of interest calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3.15 lakh for a tenure of 18 months.

Renault is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states with no Renault Finance facility.

The carmaker is providing the base-spec RXE with only a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Renault Duster

Offer Amount Duster Duster Turbo Cash Discount -- Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus (RXS and RXZ) Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 30,000 or Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 75,000

Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 30,000 only on the Duster Turbo’s RXS CVT and MT variants.

The base-spec RXE of the Duster Turbo carries a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000.

Moreover, there’s a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000, available either as an exchange bonus or a cash discount (for those buying an additional Renault model).

There’s also a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 or a rural offer of Rs 15,000. Buyers can avail only one.

Note: These offers vary across states and the chosen variant. Please contact your nearest Renault dealership for the exact details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

