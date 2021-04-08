Renault Launches Vehicle Scrappage, Exchange, And Valuation Services At Select Dealerships

Published On Apr 08, 2021 04:55 PM By Tarun

Renault is the second carmaker after Mahindra to make the whole process seamless for customers

Renault is offering support to the government’s vehicle scrappage policy to be effective from October 1.

The carmaker will take care of the entire process, including valuation, providing scrap value quotation, and certification.

This process will eliminate the need to go to a local RTO.

Only those buying the Renault Triber, Kiger, Kwid, and Duster can avail this service.

The service is currently limited to Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Renault has launched a new R.E.L.I.V.E program in partnership with Mahindra’s Cero Recycling to support the government's vehicle scrappage policy. This program will ensure an easy experience for people who want to scrap their old vehicles and buy a new one.

Cero Recycling is a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade Limited and Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC). Renault has joined hands with this venture to take care of the entire vehicle scrappage process -- from vehicle evaluation and scrap value quotation to registration at the RTO and issuance of the Certification Of Destruction (COD). However, this benefit is only applicable to those going for a new Renault car in exchange.

The carmaker is offering an additional scrap benefit along with other usual discounts on their models like the Kwid, Triber, and Duster. This service is currently available only in Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Even if you have an old two-wheeler but wish to buy a new Renault car, you can still avail of this service at a special rate of interest of 7.99 percent from Renault Finance. This service is currently available at Renault dealerships only across the cities mentioned above.

The new scrappage policy was announced in the 2021 Union Budget and will come into force from October 1. All privately owned cars older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years will have to go through a vehicle fitness test. If declared unfit, the vehicle will be scrapped.

The government will offer a 4-6 percent rebate based on the value of your car. An additional 5 percent discount will be offered by the manufacturer if you scrap your old car for a new one.