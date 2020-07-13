Renault Announces Service Camp: Discounts On Car Accessories, Spare Parts And Labour Costs

Published On Jul 13, 2020 06:04 PM By Rohit

RENAULT INDIA ORGANISES ‘WELCOME BACK’ SERVICE CAMP

A 14-day service camp to be held from July 13 - 26, 2020 at all dealer workshops across India

Exciting offers of upto 15% on labour, 50% on accessories and 10% on selects parts

Stringent social distancing and other measures as per standard guidelines to be followed at all workshops

New Delhi, July 13, 2020: Renault India has announced the commencement of a nationwide after-sales service initiative, ‘Renault Welcome Back Camp’ from July 13 - July 26, 2020 at all its dealer workshops across India. This initiative further strengthens Renault’s commitment towards offering a delightful service experience to its customers. Renault India dealerships have introduced stringent safety and hygiene measures as it welcomes back customers across all its touchpoints.

As part of the ‘Renault Welcome Back Camp’, Renault India customers can avail up to 50% discount on select Accessories, 10% attractive discount on select spare parts, 15% on labour charges, 5% on engine oil change and additional 5% discount on select parts & accessories for MYR registered customers. Renault India will also provide a 10% discount on ‘Renault Secure’, which covers Extended Warranty and Roadside Assistance. The company has also introduced benefits of up to 50% on several value-added services.

In addition to the comprehensive car check-up facilities, several fun-filled activities will be organized for customers with assured gifts, making it an exciting and cherishing experience for the customers. All Renault dealerships are ensuring utmost safety and social distancing measures for these activities under standard safety protocols in view of the health scenario.

The Welcome Back Camp underlines Renault’s commitment to offer a superlative brand ownership experience to our customers. Renault Service Camps have always received an overwhelming response from customers across India and the company will continue to build on such customer connect activities as it expands its footprint in India. In the last few years, Renault India has taken major actions across its business strategy, operations, product range, customer satisfaction & engagement, with the objective of strengthening the base, to further build the brand in India.

Renault India has a widespread presence with more than 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints across the country with benchmark sales and service quality.