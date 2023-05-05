Over 10,000 Units Of The Tata Tiago EV Have Reached Customers

Published On May 05, 2023 06:58 PM By Ansh for Tata Tiago EV

The electric hatchback entered the market in September 2022 and its deliveries began this year in February

Tata Tiago EV, the carmaker’s most affordable electric offering, has now reached a new milestone. The electric hatchback, which had received over 20,000 bookings by December 2022, has now been delivered to over 10,000 customers. Tata started the deliveries in February and has achieved this milestone in four months.

The Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The electric motor for the smaller battery churns out 61PS and 110Nm while the larger pack uses one rated at 75PS and 114Nm. The smaller battery pack offers a claimed range of 250km and the bigger one promises 315km.

Tata offers it in four variants: XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Citroen eC3 and the MG Comet EV. If you want to know more about this, you can refer to the press release attached below:

10K Tiago.evs delivered in less than four months

Tata Motors’ first electric hatch becomes the Fastest EV to achieve this delivery milestone

Mumbai, May 5, 2023: Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, today announced the achievement of the 10K delivery mark for the Tiago.ev, making it the Fastest EV to achieve this milestone in less than four months. This announcement comes shortly after the Tiago.ev became the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’, receiving 10K bookings in just 24 hours and 20K bookings by December 2022.

Living up to its promise of democratizing the EV driving experience and spreading the quest for safe, clean and green mobility, the Tiago.ev has successfully made its way to 491 cities, covering a total of 11.2 million kms and saving 1.6 million grams of CO2 from emitting into the atmosphere. The Tiago.ev has not only become a segment disrupter that offers premium-ness, safety and technology features and an eco-friendly footprint but it is also a fun electric trendsetter that provides its users with a superior driving experience.

Tiago.ev owners have embarked on longer, intercity trips with their car, proving the confidence and the reliability it provides to them. More than 1200 Tiago.evs have each been driven over 3000 kms with 600+ cars having each clocked 4000+ kms on Indian roads – a strong testament on the superiority of the product. The DC fast charging availability which can add 110kms of range in just 30mins makes these long journeys even more convenient. Furthermore, the low cost of ownership acts as an added advantage to the whole package. With almost 90% of the charging being done at home, all customers put together have already saved over INR 7 crore when compared to the running cost of ICE cars.

Commenting on this remarkable journey, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev since its launch has been creating milestones. From becoming the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’ to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10K delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stones unturned. The Tiago.ev was launched with an aim to democratize the EV experience. It was a result of our ambition to fast forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage rapid adoption of EVs. And, we are so happy to see our vision realise as 10K families said yes to Go.ev with the Tiago.ev. The trust in our offering is evident from the healthy demand the product witnesses, especially amongst young, career starting customers, who are well exposed to the recent developments in tech. Latest trends also showcase the affinity of young women drivers towards our car for the ease of driving it provides.”

“We would like to thank our customers as they are our biggest strength and the backbone of our EV community. Their constant support and trust has made us the leaders in this space and we promise to keep putting our best foot forward to make this community stronger going ahead.”

Based on the high-voltage state of the art, Ziptron technology, the Tiago.ev stands strong on 5 key pillars – Performance, Technology, Reliability, Charging and Comfort. It offers a digital drive, an ultimate customized driving experience with multi-mode regen, and two drive modes – City & Sport. The Tiago.ev has been particularly appreciated for its premium and convenient features such as the fully automatic climate control as standard, projector headlamps, cruise control, electric ORVMs with auto fold, Auto Headlamps and Rain Sensing Wipers, among others – features that are usually reserved for higher segment cars.

Boasting of multiple connected features as well, the Tiago.ev is the first in its category to offer telematics as standard feature on all trims. The ZConnect app offers 45 connected car features which include Remote AC ON/OFF with temperature setting, Remote geo fencing & car location tracking, Smart watch connectivity, Remote vehicle health diagnostics, Real-time charge status, Dynamic charger locator, Driving Style analytics amongst others. In addition to the above, customers will also enjoy an 8-speaker Harman Infotainment System with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.

The Tiago.ev is offered in various combinations of IP67 rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an MIDC range of 257km. Keeping all stress at bay, the liquid cooled battery and motor also come with best in class warranty of 8 years or on completion of 160,000 kms.

Moreover, offering easy charging options, the Tiago.ev comes with 4 different charging solutions:

A 15A plug point for hassle free - anywhere anytime- charging

A standard 3.3kW AC charger

A 7.2kW AC home fast charger which can add 35kms range with just 30min of charging. It also aids full charging of the vehicle (from 10% - 100%) in 3 hr 36 mins

DC fast charging which can add 110kms of range with just 30mins of charging and can charge 10%- 80% in just 57 mins

