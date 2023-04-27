Modified On Apr 27, 2023 10:30 AM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

With MG revealing only the starting price of the Comet EV, we decided to compare the overall price ranges to those of its rivals

The MG Comet EV has been launched in India, but only the starting price has been revealed. It’s a 2-door, 4-seater ultra-compact electric offering and MG’s second EV for our markets. With its eyes set on other entry-level electric hatchbacks such as the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3, we decided to check out the full price range of the three.

Here’s a look at the price range of the three:

MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Citroen eC3 Rs 7.98 lakh (Starting) Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh

MG has only revealed the starting price of the Comet EV, which undercuts both its rivals, the Tiago EV and eC3.

The carmaker will be offering the Comet EV in three variants, prices of the other two variants will be out in May. We believe MG could price the mid-spec variant at Rs 9.5 lakh, while the range-topping variant might cost close to Rs 11 lakh.

It’s the Citroen EV which is the priciest of the lot and has the highest entry point as well (at Rs 11.50 lakh), with its top variant nearing Rs 13 lakh.

The MG offering is also the smallest of the three, measuring under three metres in length, giving it a highly competitive starting price. It also has the smallest battery (17.3kWh) with the lowest claimed range of just 230km.

The Tiago EV is the only electric car here to come with two battery pack options: a 19.2kWh and the other a 24kWh. While the former offers a claimed range of 250km, the latter is good for 315km.

Citroen has equipped its electric hatchback with the largest battery pack here (29.2kWh), providing a claimed range of 320km.

The MG Comet EV is a well-equipped offering with features like two 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and the digital cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines.

However, the Tiago EV is the best-equipped offering of the trio, with premium touches such as cruise control, auto climate control, and rain-sensing wipers.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Also Read: MG To Open The Comet EV Bookings From May 15

Read More on : MG Comet EV Automatic