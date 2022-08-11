Opinion: Mahindra Should Create A New Sub-brand For Upcoming EV Lineup

Published On Aug 11, 2022 11:27 AM By Sonny

It can help build a separate brand identity from its established line of popular combustion engine models

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil its vision for an electric vehicle lineup on August 15 in the form of concepts. We feel that it would be in the carmaker’s best interests to introduce a new sub-brand for these dedicated EVs to distinguish it from its established range of models.

Other examples of EV sub-brands

When it comes to debuting all electric lineups, various carmakers have opted to establish a new sub-brand that would be exclusively for EVs. Hyundai has Ioniq, Mercedes-Benz has EQ, Volkswagen has I.D., and Audi has e-tron. Meanwhile, other EVs usually just have ‘EV’ in their name or use the ‘i’ prefix like with the BMW i4 and the Jaguar I-Pace.

Why split the lineup?

By having a separate sub-brand for an EV portfolio, brands can grow their new models with a fresh audience and keep them separate from their established models with respective loyal fanbases. Sometimes buyers are not the most welcoming towards EVs from their beloved brands. Simultaneously, a new audience may be hesitant about EVs from a brand primarily associated with certain types of models.

Considering that most of Mahindra’s sales are from the diesel variants of its successful models, it would help the brand to introduce EVs under a new identity without affecting the established lineup.

Mahindra’s upcoming EVs

The brand’s first ‘born EV’, i.e. a dedicated EV, is expected to reach the market in 2025. It will likely be the debut product under a new sub-brand. Meanwhile, EVs with ICE counterparts are unlikely to be part of the sub-brand such as the upcoming XUV400. We’ve seen similar marketing practices from Hyundai who does not include the likes of the Kona Electric under its Ioniq banner.

What name do you think would suit a Mahindra all-electric sub-brand? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to CarDekho for further updates.