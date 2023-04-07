English | हिंदी

Nissan Ups Magnite Cost, Also Offers Benefits To Overshadow Price Hike

Modified On Apr 07, 2023 10:08 AM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The Red Edition of the Magnite has received the steepest price increase

Nissan Magnite

  • Nissan Magnite becomes pricier by up to Rs 20,000.

  • The SUV now gets electronic stability control (ESP) and hill assist as standard.

  • However, with discounts of up to Rs 50,000, you cover up this price hike and save some more money. 

While Nissan has already altered the Magnite's variant range and features list, the company has also raised its prices by up to Rs 20,000. However, during the month of April, Nissan is also giving discounts and bonuses on the SUV. Here’s a look at its updated variant-wise prices: 

Updated Prices

1.0-litre Non-turbo MT

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

XE

Rs 6 lakh

Rs 6 lakh

N.A.

XL

Rs 6.99 lakh

Rs 7.04 lakh

+Rs 5,000

XV

Rs 7.76 lakh

Rs 7.81 lakh

+Rs 5,000

XV Dual-Tone

Rs 7.92 lakh

Rs 7.97 lakh

+Rs 5,000

XV Red Edition

Rs 7.87 lakh

Rs 8.06 lakh

+Rs 19,000

XV Premium

Rs 8.53 lakh

Rs 8.59 lakh

+Rs 6,000

XV Premium Dual-Tone

Rs 8.69 lakh

Rs 8.75 lakh

+Rs 6,000

1.0-litre turbo MT

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

XL

Rs 8.19 lakh

Rs 8.25 lakh

+Rs 6,000

XV

N.A.

Rs 9.19 lakh

N.A.

XV Dual-Tone

Rs 9.28 lakh

Rs 9.35 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XV Red Edition

Rs 9.24 lakh

Rs 9.44 lakh

+Rs 20,000

XV Premium

Rs 9.65 lakh

Rs 9.72 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XV Premium Dual-Tone

Rs 9.81 lakh

Rs 9.88 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XV Premium (O)

Rs 9.85 lakh

Rs 9.92 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XV Premium (O) Dual-Tone

Rs 10.01 lakh

Rs 10.08 lakh

+Rs 7,000

1.0-litre turbo CVT

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

XV

Rs 9.93 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XV Dual-Tone

Rs 10.09 lakh

Rs 10.16 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XV Red Edition

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.25 lakh

+Rs 5,000

XV Premium

Rs 10.58 lakh

Rs 10.66 lakh

+Rs 8,000

XV Premium Dual-Tone

Rs 10.74 lakh

Rs 10.82 lakh

+Rs 8,000

XV Premium (O)

Rs 10.78 lakh

Rs 10.86 lakh

+Rs 8,000

XV Premium (O) Dual-Tone

Rs 10.94 lakh

Rs 11.02 lakh

+Rs 8,000

Key Takeaways

Nissan Magnite Rear

  • The XV Red Edition of the manual transmission variants of the Magnite have seen a maximum price hike of up to Rs 20,000.

  • However, the base-spec XE variant comes at the same price. 

  • Other trims have gotten expensive by up to Rs 8,000.

Also Read: Nissan Discontinues The Kicks From India

Discounts For April 2023

Offers

Amount 

MY23 BS6 Phase II

Pre-Maintenance Package

Up to Rs 6,950 (for 2 years)

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 18,000

Cash/Accessories

Up to Rs 17,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Online Booking Bonus

Up to Rs 2,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 49,950

  • Discounts mentioned in the table are valid on all variants of the Magnite, except the base-spec XE trim.

  • The cash discount stated above is only applicable on non-turbo XL manual trim of the Magnite. For the other variants (except XE and XL), it reduces to Rs 7,000.

  • Also, customers can choose between the cash discount or free accessories of the same amount.

  • Nissan is also running a special finance scheme with an ROI (rate of interest) of 6.99 percent for a period of up to 24 months. This offer can only be availed through the carmaker's own finance facility.

  • Nissan Magnite is now priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.02 lakh. 

(All Prices Ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All offers mentioned above may vary depending on the State and city, please contact your nearest Nissan dealership for more details.

Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

