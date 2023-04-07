Modified On Apr 07, 2023 10:08 AM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The Red Edition of the Magnite has received the steepest price increase

Nissan Magnite becomes pricier by up to Rs 20,000.

The SUV now gets electronic stability control (ESP) and hill assist as standard.

However, with discounts of up to Rs 50,000, you cover up this price hike and save some more money.

While Nissan has already altered the Magnite's variant range and features list, the company has also raised its prices by up to Rs 20,000. However, during the month of April, Nissan is also giving discounts and bonuses on the SUV. Here’s a look at its updated variant-wise prices:

Updated Prices

1.0-litre Non-turbo MT Old Prices New Prices Difference XE Rs 6 lakh Rs 6 lakh N.A. XL Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.04 lakh +Rs 5,000 XV Rs 7.76 lakh Rs 7.81 lakh +Rs 5,000 XV Dual-Tone Rs 7.92 lakh Rs 7.97 lakh +Rs 5,000 XV Red Edition Rs 7.87 lakh Rs 8.06 lakh +Rs 19,000 XV Premium Rs 8.53 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh +Rs 6,000 XV Premium Dual-Tone Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh +Rs 6,000

1.0-litre turbo MT Old Prices New Prices Difference XL Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh +Rs 6,000 XV N.A. Rs 9.19 lakh N.A. XV Dual-Tone Rs 9.28 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh +Rs 7,000 XV Red Edition Rs 9.24 lakh Rs 9.44 lakh +Rs 20,000 XV Premium Rs 9.65 lakh Rs 9.72 lakh +Rs 7,000 XV Premium Dual-Tone Rs 9.81 lakh Rs 9.88 lakh +Rs 7,000 XV Premium (O) Rs 9.85 lakh Rs 9.92 lakh +Rs 7,000 XV Premium (O) Dual-Tone Rs 10.01 lakh Rs 10.08 lakh +Rs 7,000

1.0-litre turbo CVT Old Prices New Prices Difference XV Rs 9.93 lakh Rs 10 lakh +Rs 7,000 XV Dual-Tone Rs 10.09 lakh Rs 10.16 lakh +Rs 7,000 XV Red Edition Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.25 lakh +Rs 5,000 XV Premium Rs 10.58 lakh Rs 10.66 lakh +Rs 8,000 XV Premium Dual-Tone Rs 10.74 lakh Rs 10.82 lakh +Rs 8,000 XV Premium (O) Rs 10.78 lakh Rs 10.86 lakh +Rs 8,000 XV Premium (O) Dual-Tone Rs 10.94 lakh Rs 11.02 lakh +Rs 8,000

Key Takeaways

The XV Red Edition of the manual transmission variants of the Magnite have seen a maximum price hike of up to Rs 20,000.

However, the base-spec XE variant comes at the same price.

Other trims have gotten expensive by up to Rs 8,000.

Also Read: Nissan Discontinues The Kicks From India

Discounts For April 2023

Offers Amount MY23 BS6 Phase II Pre-Maintenance Package Up to Rs 6,950 (for 2 years) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 18,000 Cash/Accessories Up to Rs 17,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Online Booking Bonus Up to Rs 2,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 49,950

Discounts mentioned in the table are valid on all variants of the Magnite, except the base-spec XE trim.

The cash discount stated above is only applicable on non-turbo XL manual trim of the Magnite. For the other variants (except XE and XL), it reduces to Rs 7,000.

Also, customers can choose between the cash discount or free accessories of the same amount.

Nissan is also running a special finance scheme with an ROI (rate of interest) of 6.99 percent for a period of up to 24 months. This offer can only be availed through the carmaker's own finance facility.

Nissan Magnite is now priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.02 lakh.

(All Prices Ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All offers mentioned above may vary depending on the State and city, please contact your nearest Nissan dealership for more details.

Read More on : Magnite on road price