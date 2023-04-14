Modified On Apr 14, 2023 08:30 PM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

The carmaker is also giving up to 20 percent off on labour charges on AC services

The cars will be subjected to a 20-point inspection, performed by Nissan’s trained professionals.

Customers can also avail a top wash for free as part of the check-up.

Nissan will also offer a Pre-Maintenance Package with up to five years of coverage.

The free service camp will last till June 15.

Summer has already begun, and our road travels will necessitate the full operation of the vehicle's air-conditioning system. If you own a Nissan or even a Datsun, you may get your car's air conditioning checked for free since the Japanese carmaker is organising a nationwide AC service camp from April 15 to June 15, 2023.

Customers can avail reductions of up to 20% on labour charges related to AC services and 10% off value added services (VAS) at the service camp. According to Nissan, trained workers will be performing 20 checks, including the air-conditioning system, exterior and interior, underbody, and road test. During the service camp, a top wash will also be provided at no cost.

The automaker will also offer a Pre-Maintenance Package which includes cashless maintenance and inflation proof charges, with a coverage of up to five years. Following the official discontinuation of the Kicks, Nissan only sells a single product in India, the Magnite. You may read about Nissan’s future plans in India by clicking here.

Here’s the full press release by the carmaker

Nissan Motor India announces free AC check-up camp for customers across India

· Nissan introduces a free AC check-up camp from 15th April to 15th June 2023 across its entire network of 122 workshops

· The 20-point check-up includes an AC check, vehicle underbody checks along with a free car top wash

· Nissan will offer up to a 20% discount on labour for AC-related services and a 10% discount on Value Added Service (VAS)

· The camps will also offer a competitively priced Pre-paid Maintenance Package (PMP) with unmatched benefits for all customers

Gurugram, INDIA, (April 14, 2023): Nissan Motor India has announced free AC check-up camps for its valued customers as part of its continued focus on customer centricity and service excellence. Nissan will conduct the AC check-up camps between April 15 to June 15, 2023, at all Nissan authorized workshops across India. Nissan and Datsun vehicle owners can easily book a service appointment for the check-up through the Nissan Connect App or the Nissan Motor India website (www.nissan.in). This initiative augments the promise of a hassle-free ownership experience and rewards customer confidence in the Nissan brand. The service camps will be held across the 122-workshop network currently serving all Nissan and Datsun branded vehicles.

Nissan-trained service professionals will conduct the AC check-up camp, ensuring quality of service and usage of Nissan Genuine spare parts. The camp will offer a comprehensive 20- point check-up that includes a free AC check-up, exterior check, interior check, underbody check, and road test. Moreover, customers' vehicles will receive a complimentary top wash. Additionally, customers can benefit from a discount of up to 20% on labour and 10% on Value Added Services (VAS).

Nissan Motor India will also be offering a competitively priced Pre-paid Maintenance Package (PMP) at the service camps that offers unmatched value. This enables customers to save up to 20% on maintenance costs, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The maintenance package is designed to deliver exceptional benefits such as cashless maintenance at any Nissan authorised workshop across India, up to 5 years of coverage, inflation proof maintenance services, and remains transferable along with vehicle ownership change. The package is one of the core features of Nissan’s efforts in enabling customers to significantly reduce the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) and enjoy a seamless service experience with brand Nissan.

