Nissan Magnite Sales Cross 30,000 Units For The Third Consecutive Year

Published On Apr 24, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

Nissan achieved 1 lakh unit sales of the SUV in India in early 2024

Nissan launched the Magnite in India in December 2020.

It is available in four broad variants: XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium.

Gets two petrol engine options with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree camera.

Prices range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Nissan to introduce the facelifted Magnite in the second half of 2024.

The Nissan Magnite has achieved a new milestone as the carmaker has shipped over 30,000 units of the sub-4m SUV for the third consecutive year. It helped Nissan register over 1 lakh sales of the Magnite in India in early 2024.

A Look At The Numbers

Nissan has consistently dispatched more than 30,000 units of the Magnite for three financial years, as seen in the table below:

Domestic Sales FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Total 9569 33905 32546 30146 106166

The Magnite was launched close towards the end of 2020 which explains the under 10,000-unit sales figures. The SUV also witnessed a dip in sales in the FY22-23 period.

Nissan Magnite: An Overview

The Magnite is Nissan’s first offering in the sub-4m SUV segment and was launched in December 2020 as a petrol-only model. It is available in four broad variants: XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium.

Engine And Gearbox Options

It gets the following two engine options:

Specification 1-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

With the CVT automatic gearbox, the turbo unit makes 152 Nm. Nissan recently launched the Magnite’s 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with the 5-speed AMT option.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT First Drive Review: Convenience Made Affordable

Features And Safety

Nissan offers the Magnite with an 8-inch touchscreen unit, auto AC with rear vents, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charging. In terms of safety, the sub-4m SUV gets dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Prices And Rivals

Nissan has begun work on the facelifted Magnite as confirmed by a few spy shots of the updated SUV, which is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2024. For now, the Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Renault Kiger, Citroen C3, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. The Magnite is also an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

