Nissan Magnite Sales Cross 30,000 Units For The Third Consecutive Year

Published On Apr 24, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

  • 353 Views
  • Write a comment

Nissan achieved 1 lakh unit sales of the SUV in India in early 2024

Nissan Magnite sales milestone in India

  • Nissan launched the Magnite in India in December 2020.

  • It is available in four broad variants: XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium.

  • Gets two petrol engine options with both manual and automatic transmissions.

  • Comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree camera.

  • Prices range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

  • Nissan to introduce the facelifted Magnite in the second half of 2024.

The Nissan Magnite has achieved a new milestone as the carmaker has shipped over 30,000 units of the sub-4m SUV for the third consecutive year. It helped Nissan register over 1 lakh sales of the Magnite in India in early 2024.

A Look At The Numbers

Nissan has consistently dispatched more than 30,000 units of the Magnite for three financial years, as seen in the table below:

Domestic Sales

  

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Total

9569

33905

32546

30146

106166

The Magnite was launched close towards the end of 2020 which explains the under 10,000-unit sales figures. The SUV also witnessed a dip in sales in the FY22-23 period.

Nissan Magnite: An Overview

Nissan Magnite

The Magnite is Nissan’s first offering in the sub-4m SUV segment and was launched in December 2020 as a petrol-only model. It is available in four broad variants: XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium.

Engine And Gearbox Options

It gets the following two engine options:

Specification

1-litre N/A Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

Power

72 PS

100 PS

Torque

96 Nm

Up to 160 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

With the CVT automatic gearbox, the turbo unit makes 152 Nm. Nissan recently launched the Magnite’s 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with the 5-speed AMT option.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT First Drive Review: Convenience Made Affordable

Features And Safety

Nissan Magnite cabin

Nissan offers the Magnite with an 8-inch touchscreen unit, auto AC with rear vents, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charging. In terms of safety, the sub-4m SUV gets dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Prices And Rivals

Nissan Magnite rear

Nissan has begun work on the facelifted Magnite as confirmed by a few spy shots of the updated SUV, which is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2024. For now, the Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Renault Kiger, Citroen C3, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. The Magnite is also an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Read More on : Magnite AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Nissan Magnite

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Nissan Magnite Sales Cross 30,000 Units For The Third Consecutive Year
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience