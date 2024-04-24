Nissan Magnite Sales Cross 30,000 Units For The Third Consecutive Year
Published On Apr 24, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite
Nissan achieved 1 lakh unit sales of the SUV in India in early 2024
-
Nissan launched the Magnite in India in December 2020.
-
It is available in four broad variants: XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium.
-
Gets two petrol engine options with both manual and automatic transmissions.
-
Comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree camera.
-
Prices range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
-
Nissan to introduce the facelifted Magnite in the second half of 2024.
The Nissan Magnite has achieved a new milestone as the carmaker has shipped over 30,000 units of the sub-4m SUV for the third consecutive year. It helped Nissan register over 1 lakh sales of the Magnite in India in early 2024.
A Look At The Numbers
Nissan has consistently dispatched more than 30,000 units of the Magnite for three financial years, as seen in the table below:
|
Domestic Sales
|
FY20
|
FY21
|
FY22
|
FY23
|
Total
|
9569
|
33905
|
32546
|
30146
|
106166
The Magnite was launched close towards the end of 2020 which explains the under 10,000-unit sales figures. The SUV also witnessed a dip in sales in the FY22-23 period.
Nissan Magnite: An Overview
The Magnite is Nissan’s first offering in the sub-4m SUV segment and was launched in December 2020 as a petrol-only model. It is available in four broad variants: XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium.
Engine And Gearbox Options
It gets the following two engine options:
|
Specification
|
1-litre N/A Petrol
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
72 PS
|
100 PS
|
Torque
|
96 Nm
|
Up to 160 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT, CVT
With the CVT automatic gearbox, the turbo unit makes 152 Nm. Nissan recently launched the Magnite’s 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with the 5-speed AMT option.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT First Drive Review: Convenience Made Affordable
Features And Safety
Nissan offers the Magnite with an 8-inch touchscreen unit, auto AC with rear vents, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charging. In terms of safety, the sub-4m SUV gets dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.
Prices And Rivals
Nissan has begun work on the facelifted Magnite as confirmed by a few spy shots of the updated SUV, which is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2024. For now, the Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Renault Kiger, Citroen C3, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. The Magnite is also an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.
Read More on : Magnite AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful