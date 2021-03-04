Nissan Magnite Prices Hiked By Rs 30,000
Published On Mar 04, 2021 01:33 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite
The hike applies only to the turbo-petrol equipped variants of the SUV
-
Nissan provides the turbo-petrol engine on all variants except the base-spec XE.
-
The non-turbo variants’ prices remain unchanged, retailing from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
-
The Magnite Turbo is now priced between Rs 7.29 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
-
The Magnite gets an option between a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
-
It rivals the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, and Renault Kiger.
The Nissan Magnite was launched in December 2020 and got its prices upped for the first time in January 2021, the hike applying to only its base-spec variant, XE. Up until today, the other variants retailed at their introductory (launch) prices. However, that has come to an end now, albeit for the turbo-petrol variants only. The naturally aspirated variants’ prices are unchanged. Here’s a look at the updated price list:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference/comments
|
1.0-litre petrol XE
|
Rs 5.49 lakh
|
Rs 5.49 lakh
|
Launched at Rs 4.99 lakh. Price hiked by Rs 50,000 in January
|
1.0-litre petrol XL
|
Rs 5.99 lakh
|
Rs 5.99 lakh
|
--
|
1.0-litre petrol XV
|
Rs 6.68 lakh
|
Rs 6.68 lakh
|
--
|
1.0-litre petrol XV DT*
|
Rs 6.82 lakh
|
Rs 6.82 lakh
|
--
|
1.0-litre petrol XV Premium
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
--
|
1.0-litre petrol XV Premium DT*
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
--
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV
|
Rs 7.68 lakh
|
Rs 7.98 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV DT*
|
Rs 7.82 lakh
|
Rs 8.12 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium
|
Rs 8.45 lakh
|
Rs 8.75 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium DT*
|
Rs 8.59 lakh
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O)
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 8.85 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) DT*
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL CVT
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT
|
Rs 8.58 lakh
|
Rs 8.88 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT DT*
|
Rs 8.72 lakh
|
Rs 9.02 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT
|
Rs 9.35 lakh
|
Rs 9.65 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT DT*
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) CVT
|
Rs 9.45 lakh
|
Rs 9.75 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) CVT DT*
|
Rs 9.59 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
*Dual-tone
Nissan has hiked prices uniformly for all the turbo-petrol variants by Rs 30,000. The naturally aspirated variants’ prices haven’t been tinkered with.
Related: Nissan's Prepaid Maintenance Plans For the Magnite Reportedly Lowest In Segment
Under the bonnet, the Magnite has a choice of two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter gets a choice of either a 5-speed MT or CVT (152Nm with the CVT gearbox).
Nissan’s sub-4m SUV goes up against the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Renault Kiger.
All prices, ex-showroom
-
ASEAN NCAP releases Detailed Crash Test Results Of The Nissan Magnite
-
Read More on : Nissan Magnite Automatic
- Renew Nissan Magnite Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful