Nissan Magnite Prices Hiked By Rs 30,000

Published On Mar 04, 2021 01:33 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The hike applies only to the turbo-petrol equipped variants of the SUV

Nissan provides the turbo-petrol engine on all variants except the base-spec XE.

The non-turbo variants’ prices remain unchanged, retailing from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Magnite Turbo is now priced between Rs 7.29 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Magnite gets an option between a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It rivals the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, and Renault Kiger.

The Nissan Magnite was launched in December 2020 and got its prices upped for the first time in January 2021, the hike applying to only its base-spec variant, XE. Up until today, the other variants retailed at their introductory (launch) prices. However, that has come to an end now, albeit for the turbo-petrol variants only. The naturally aspirated variants’ prices are unchanged. Here’s a look at the updated price list:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference/comments 1.0-litre petrol XE Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh Launched at Rs 4.99 lakh. Price hiked by Rs 50,000 in January 1.0-litre petrol XL Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh -- 1.0-litre petrol XV Rs 6.68 lakh Rs 6.68 lakh -- 1.0-litre petrol XV DT* Rs 6.82 lakh Rs 6.82 lakh -- 1.0-litre petrol XV Premium Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh -- 1.0-litre petrol XV Premium DT* Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh -- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 7.98 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV DT* Rs 7.82 lakh Rs 8.12 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium Rs 8.45 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium DT* Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) DT* Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL CVT Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT Rs 8.58 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT DT* Rs 8.72 lakh Rs 9.02 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 9.65 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT DT* Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) CVT Rs 9.45 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) CVT DT* Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh +Rs 30,000

*Dual-tone

Nissan has hiked prices uniformly for all the turbo-petrol variants by Rs 30,000. The naturally aspirated variants’ prices haven’t been tinkered with.

Under the bonnet, the Magnite has a choice of two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter gets a choice of either a 5-speed MT or CVT (152Nm with the CVT gearbox).

Nissan’s sub-4m SUV goes up against the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser , and the Renault Kiger.

All prices, ex-showroom

