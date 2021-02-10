Published On Feb 10, 2021 07:39 PM By Tarun for Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Magnite is not available with any offers or discounts currently.

Nissan Kicks is offering with the maximum savings of up to Rs 95,000.

The Datsun GO and GO Plus will help you save up to Rs 40,000.

The Redi-GO is the only one to come with a corporate discount.

These offers are valid only till February 26 2021.

Nissan’s latest offering, the Magnite sub-compact SUV is doing quite well for itself. The bookings are increasing rapidly and the company is working towards increasing the production as well. Other than the Magnite, Nissan and Datsun only offer four models including the Kicks, Redi-GO, GO and GO Plus. Here are the discounts and offers that you can have on these four cars:

Nissan Kicks

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 95,000

The Kicks is offered with the heaviest discounts of up to Rs 95,000. You can avail a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 and loyalty benefits of Rs 20,000.

The Kicks is now offered with a 156PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired to a 6-speed MT and a CVT. It also gets a 106PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor that comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

It currently retails from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Datsun Redi-GO

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

Datsun Redi-GO is available with offers up to Rs 34,000 including cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

The Redi-GO is available with a 54PS 0.8-litre petrol engine and a 69PS 1.0-litre petrol engine. A 5-speed manual transmission comes as standard, while the latter gets a 5-speed AMT.

It currently retails from Rs 2.86 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Datsun GO

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Datsun GO hatchback is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is rated at 77PS and 104Nm. It comes with a 5-speed manual and a CVT, making it the most affordable car in India to get one.

Its prices start at Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Datsun GO Plus

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

With the GO Plus, you can save up to Rs 40,000 in total. That includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The GO Plus uses the same 1.2-litre engine of the GO, along with the same transmission options.

It currently retails from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Read More on : Nissan Kicks on road price