Kia Carnival Likely To Get New Hi-Limousine Top-End Variant Soon
Published On Feb 21, 2020 12:35 PM By Sonny for Kia Carnival
It gets added headroom, bigger rear entertainment screen, and more comforts
-
Kia showcased the Hi-Limousine variant of the Carnival MPV at Auto Expo 2020.
-
It gets a roof box-like design to increase headroom inside the cabin for the middle row.
-
It has the same 7-seater configuration with VIP seats in the middle as current top-spec Limousine variant.
-
The Hi-Line gets added comforts such as a single roof-mounted entertainment screen.
-
Kia could launch it in India soon as the most premium version of the Carnival MPV.
Kia recently launched the new Carnival MPV at Auto Expo 2020. It is offered in three variants with varying seating configurations, all of which were on display at the expo. There was also a model that featured an integrated roof box. Kia seems likely to introduce it in India as the new-top spec variant of its premium MPV.
Also read: Kia Carnival Space And Seating Review: 7, 8, 9-Seater Explained In Pics
The current top-spec variant of the Carnival is called Limousine. It is available in a 7-seat configuration with VIP seats in the middle row featuring fold-out leg support, Nappa leather upholstery, and two 10.1-inch infotainment screens mounted behind the front-row seats. Other features on this variant include a Smart Pure air purifier with perfume diffuser, power-adjustable and ventilated driver’s seat, wireless phone charger, and UVO connected car technology.
The Hi-Limousine spec of the Carnival with its integrated roof box design has the same seating configuration and even more features. However, it’s not really a roof box. Instead, Kia has used this design to increase the headroom for the middle-row occupants and offer an even more premium experience. There is now a large rear entertainment screen housed in the added headroom with controls for the media and new roof-mounted lighting integrated into one of the VIP seat armrests. It also gets heated and cooled cupholders in the fixed front armrest console.
Related: Kia Carnival Limousine: First Drive Review
Kia offers the Carnival with a single powertrain in India - a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic with an output of 200PS and 440Nm. It is currently priced from Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Hi-Limousine variant would likely bring the top-end’s price near the Rs 35 lakh mark.
Read More on : Kia Carnival Automatic