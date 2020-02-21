Kia Carnival Likely To Get New Hi-Limousine Top-End Variant Soon

Published On Feb 21, 2020 12:35 PM By Sonny for Kia Carnival

It gets added headroom, bigger rear entertainment screen, and more comforts

Kia showcased the Hi-Limousine variant of the Carnival MPV at Auto Expo 2020.

It gets a roof box-like design to increase headroom inside the cabin for the middle row.

It has the same 7-seater configuration with VIP seats in the middle as current top-spec Limousine variant.

The Hi-Line gets added comforts such as a single roof-mounted entertainment screen.

Kia could launch it in India soon as the most premium version of the Carnival MPV.

Kia recently launched the new Carnival MPV at Auto Expo 2020 . It is offered in three variants with varying seating configurations, all of which were on display at the expo. There was also a model that featured an integrated roof box. Kia seems likely to introduce it in India as the new-top spec variant of its premium MPV.

The current top-spec variant of the Carnival is called Limousine. It is available in a 7-seat configuration with VIP seats in the middle row featuring fold-out leg support, Nappa leather upholstery, and two 10.1-inch infotainment screens mounted behind the front-row seats. Other features on this variant include a Smart Pure air purifier with perfume diffuser, power-adjustable and ventilated driver’s seat, wireless phone charger, and UVO connected car technology.

The Hi-Limousine spec of the Carnival with its integrated roof box design has the same seating configuration and even more features. However, it’s not really a roof box. Instead, Kia has used this design to increase the headroom for the middle-row occupants and offer an even more premium experience. There is now a large rear entertainment screen housed in the added headroom with controls for the media and new roof-mounted lighting integrated into one of the VIP seat armrests. It also gets heated and cooled cupholders in the fixed front armrest console.

Kia offers the Carnival with a single powertrain in India - a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic with an output of 200PS and 440Nm. It is currently priced from Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Hi-Limousine variant would likely bring the top-end’s price near the Rs 35 lakh mark.

