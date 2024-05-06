Modified On May 06, 2024 05:07 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2024

The model pictured seemed to be a mid-spec variant given the absence of alloy wheels and front fog lamps, while having a basic cabin

A detailed set of images of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift from a dealer yard has surfaced online ahead of its launch. The new Maruti hatchback’s bookings are open for Rs 11,000 both online and at Maruti’s Arena dealerships.

What Can Be Observed?

In the video, we can see the new Swift without any covers and there seem to be two mid-spec variants of the hatchback. The reason we say that is because both the variants were missing out on alloy wheels and front fog lamps. Maruti will equip the higher-spec variant of the 2024 Swift with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED front fog lamps.

Cabin And Features

The cabin of the mid-spec variant that was snapped had fabric seats and dull grey materials all around, while also lacking silver and chrome highlights. That said, it had some basic features such as a smaller 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, steering-mounted controls, and all four power windows.

Higher-spec variants will have a 9-inch touchscreen unit, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger. Maruti will pack the new Swift’s safety net with six airbags (as standard), a reversing camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and hill-hold assist.

2024 Maruti Swift Engine Details

The new Swift will come with a fresh 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine (82 PS/up to 112 Nm), with both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options. While Maruti won’t offer it with a CNG powertrain option at launch, it could be offered at a later stage.

Also Read: All The New Cars That Were Launched In April 2024

Launch And Price

The fourth-gen Maruti Swift will be launched on May 9, with prices likely to start from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while serving as an alternative to the Renault Triber, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter.

Image source

Read More on : Swift AMT