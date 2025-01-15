New Hyundai Alcazar Introductory Prices Come To An End, Gets Costlier By Up To Rs 15,000

Modified On Jan 15, 2025 05:09 PM By Kartik for Hyundai Alcazar

The price hike is only applicable to the higher-spec Platinum and Signature variants in both petrol and diesel guises

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar was launched in September 2024 in India.

It is offered in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

Hyundai offers the Alcazar in two powertrains: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Prices of the petrol variants have been increased by Rs 10,000, while the diesel variants have gotten costlier by Rs 15,000.

The Hyundai Alcazar is now priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Hyundai Alcazar, which received a facelift on our shores last year, has received its first price hike. With the latest price correction, the 3-row SUV’s introductory prices have come to an end. Prices of the two higher-spec broad variants Platinum and Signature have been hiked up to Rs 15,000, while the two lower-spec trims, namely Executive and Prestige, remain unaffected. Let us have a detailed look at how each variant is affected by the price hike.

Hyundai Alcazar

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Turbo Petrol Manual Executive 7 Seater Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh No Difference Executive 7 Seater Matte Rs 15.14 lakh Rs 15.14 lakh No Difference Prestige 7 seater Rs 17.18 lakh Rs 17.18 lakh No Difference Prestige 7 seater Matte Rs 17.33 lakh Rs 17.33 lakh No Difference Platinum 7 Seater Rs 19.46 lakh Rs 19.56 lakh +Rs 10,000 Platinum 7 Seater DT / Matte Rs 19.61 lakh Rs 19.71 lakh +Rs 10,000 Turbo petrol Automatic Platinum 7 Seater Rs 20.91 lakh Rs 20.91 lakh No Difference Platinum 6 Seater Rs 21 lakh Rs 21 lakh No Difference Platinum 7 Seater DT / Matte Rs 21.06 lakh Rs 21.06 lakh No Difference Platinum 6 Seater DT / Matte Rs 21.15 lakh Rs 21.15 lakh No Difference Signature 7 Seater Rs 21.20 lakh Rs 21.35 lakh +Rs 15,000 Signature 7 Seater DT / Matte Rs 21.35 lakh Rs 21.50 lakh +Rs 15,000 Signature 6 Seater Rs 21.40 lakh Rs 21.55 lakh +Rs 15,000 Signature 6 Seater DT / Matte Rs 21.55 lakh Rs 21.70 lakh +Rs 15,000

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Diesel Manual Executive 7 Seater Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh No Difference Executive 7 Seater Matte Rs 16.14 lakh Rs 16.14 lakh No Difference Prestige 7 Seater Rs 17.18 lakh Rs 17.18 lakh No Difference Prestige 7 Seater Matte Rs 17.33 lakh Rs 17.33 lakh No Difference Platinum 7 Seater Rs 19.46 lakh Rs 19.56 lakh +Rs 10,000 Platinum 7 Seater DT / Matte Rs 19.61 lakh Rs 19.71 lakh +Rs 10,000 Diesel Automatic Platinum 7 Seater Rs 20.91 lakh Rs 20.91 lakh No Difference Platinum 6 Seater Rs 21 lakh Rs 21 lakh No Difference Platinum 7 Seater DT / Matte Rs 21.06 lakh Rs 21.06 lakh No Difference Platinum 6 Seater DT / Matte Rs 21.15 lakh Rs 21.15 lakh No Difference Signature 7 Seater Rs 21.20 lakh Rs 21.35 lakh +Rs 15,000 Signature 7 Seater DT / Matte Rs 21.35 lakh Rs 21.50 lakh +Rs 15,000 Signature 6 Seater Rs 21.40 lakh Rs 21.55 lakh +Rs 15,000 Signature 6 Seater DT / Matte Rs 21.55 lakh Rs 21.70 lakh +Rs 15,000

The lower-spec trims, Executive and Prestige, have remained unaffected by the price hike, resulting in no change in the starting price of the Alcazar.

The Platinum MT petrol trim has received a price hike of Rs 10,000.

The Signature petrol automatic trim, on the other hand, has received a price hike of Rs 15,000 across both 6- and 7-seater variants.

The Platinum variant with the diesel-manual combo has received a price hike of Rs 10,000.

The diesel automatic variants also get costlier by Rs 15,000.

The new price range for the Hyundai Alcazar falls between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.70 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar Powertrain

The powertrain choices of the Hyundai Alcazar are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT*, 7-Speed DCT^ 6-speed MT, 6-Speed AT**

*MT= Manual Transmission

^DCT= Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

**AT= Torque Converter Automatic

Also Check Out: Mahindra XEV 9e Debuts These 6 Features For A Car Under Rs 35 Lakh In India

Rivals

The Hyundai Alcazar rivals the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More About: VinFast To Reveal Multiple Electric Vehicles At Auto Expo 2025