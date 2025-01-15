All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

New Hyundai Alcazar Introductory Prices Come To An End, Gets Costlier By Up To Rs 15,000

Modified On Jan 15, 2025 05:09 PM By Kartik for Hyundai Alcazar

  • 3.7K Views
  • Write a comment

The price hike is only applicable to the higher-spec Platinum and Signature variants in both petrol and diesel guises

Hyundai Alcazar price hike

  • The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar was launched in September 2024 in India.

  • It is offered in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

  • Hyundai offers the Alcazar in two powertrains: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

  • Prices of the petrol variants have been increased by Rs 10,000, while the diesel variants have gotten costlier by Rs 15,000.

  • The Hyundai Alcazar is now priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Hyundai Alcazar, which received a facelift on our shores last year, has received its first price hike. With the latest price correction, the 3-row SUV’s introductory prices have come to an end. Prices of the two higher-spec broad variants Platinum and Signature have been hiked up to Rs 15,000, while the two lower-spec trims, namely Executive and Prestige, remain unaffected. Let us have a detailed look at how each variant is affected by the price hike.

Hyundai Alcazar 

Hyundai Alcazar

Variants 

Old Price

New Price

Difference 

Turbo Petrol Manual

Executive 7 Seater

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

No Difference 

Executive 7 Seater Matte

Rs 15.14 lakh

Rs 15.14 lakh

No Difference 

Prestige 7 seater 

Rs 17.18 lakh

Rs 17.18 lakh

No Difference 

Prestige 7 seater Matte

Rs 17.33 lakh

Rs 17.33 lakh

No Difference 

Platinum 7 Seater

Rs 19.46 lakh

Rs 19.56 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Platinum 7 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 19.61 lakh

Rs 19.71 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Turbo petrol Automatic

Platinum 7 Seater

Rs 20.91 lakh

Rs 20.91 lakh

No Difference 

Platinum 6 Seater

Rs 21 lakh

Rs 21 lakh

No Difference 

Platinum 7 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 21.06 lakh

Rs 21.06 lakh

No Difference 

Platinum 6 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 21.15 lakh

Rs 21.15 lakh

No Difference 

Signature 7 Seater

Rs 21.20 lakh

Rs 21.35 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Signature 7 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 21.35 lakh

Rs 21.50 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Signature 6 Seater

Rs 21.40 lakh

Rs 21.55 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Signature 6 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 21.55 lakh

Rs 21.70 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Variants 

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Diesel Manual 

Executive 7 Seater

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

No Difference 

Executive 7 Seater Matte

Rs 16.14 lakh

Rs 16.14 lakh

No Difference 

Prestige 7 Seater

Rs 17.18 lakh

Rs 17.18 lakh

No Difference 

Prestige 7 Seater Matte

Rs 17.33 lakh

Rs 17.33 lakh

No Difference 

Platinum 7 Seater

Rs 19.46 lakh

Rs 19.56 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Platinum 7 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 19.61 lakh

Rs 19.71 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Diesel Automatic 

Platinum 7 Seater

Rs 20.91 lakh

Rs 20.91 lakh

No Difference 

Platinum 6 Seater

Rs 21 lakh

Rs 21 lakh

No Difference 

Platinum 7 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 21.06 lakh

Rs 21.06 lakh

No Difference 

Platinum 6 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 21.15 lakh

Rs 21.15 lakh

No Difference 

Signature 7 Seater

Rs 21.20 lakh

Rs 21.35 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Signature 7 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 21.35 lakh

Rs 21.50 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Signature 6 Seater

Rs 21.40 lakh

Rs 21.55 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Signature 6 Seater DT / Matte

Rs 21.55 lakh

Rs 21.70 lakh

+Rs 15,000

  • The lower-spec trims, Executive and Prestige, have remained unaffected by the price hike, resulting in no change in the starting price of the Alcazar.

  • The Platinum MT petrol trim has received a price hike of Rs 10,000.

  • The Signature petrol automatic trim, on the other hand, has received a price hike of Rs 15,000 across both 6- and 7-seater variants.

  • The Platinum variant with the diesel-manual combo has received a price hike of Rs 10,000.

  • The diesel automatic variants also get costlier by Rs 15,000.

  • The new price range for the Hyundai Alcazar falls between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.70 lakh. 

Hyundai Alcazar Powertrain

The powertrain choices of the Hyundai Alcazar are as follows:

Hyundai Alcazar

Engine

1.5-litre turbo petrol

1.5-litre diesel 

Power

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT*, 7-Speed DCT^

6-speed MT, 6-Speed AT**

*MT= Manual Transmission

^DCT= Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

**AT= Torque Converter Automatic

Also Check Out: Mahindra XEV 9e Debuts These 6 Features For A Car Under Rs 35 Lakh In India 

Rivals

Hyundai Alcazar Price hike

The Hyundai Alcazar rivals the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More About:  VinFast To Reveal Multiple Electric Vehicles At Auto Expo 2025

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Hyundai Alcazar

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
New Hyundai Alcazar Introductory Prices Come To An End, Gets Costlier By Up To Rs 15,000
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience