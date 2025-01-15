Mahindra XEV 9e Debuts These 6 Features For A Car Under Rs 35 Lakh In India

Along with three displays on the dashboard, the Mahindra XEV 9e also introduces an illuminated panoramic glass roof and a selfie camera under Rs 35 lakh price

Price of the fully loaded Pack Three variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e with the larger 79 kWh battery pack option was revealed recently at Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). With the price reveal, the XEV 9e becomes the first car under the Rs 35 lakh price bracket to introduce certain premium features in India. Here’s a list of all the features:

Triple 12.3-inch displays

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with three 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard, which has not been offered on any car under Rs 35 lakh in India. What makes it a better deal is the fact that the XEV 9e offers such an integrated display setup from its base-spec ‘Pack One’ variant itself, prices for which start from Rs 21.90 lakh.

Selfie camera

Many modern-day luxury EVs like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class come with a selfie camera inside the cabin, which is being offered with the Mahindra XEV 9e under the Rs 35 lakh price bracket. This camera helps in monitoring the driver’s attention, adjusting the heads-up display on the windshield, and can also be used to attend virtual meetings from inside the car.

An AR-based heads-up display

Not only does the XEV 9e get triple screens on the dashboard, but it also features an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display (HUD). The HUD includes information including the car’s speed, turn-by-turn navigation, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features and also displays a colour streak on either side for the blind spot monitor.

A 16-speaker sound system

A premium sound system is not a new thing in cars that come under the Rs 35 lakh price bracket. However, the Mahindra XEV 9e comes with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, which is the most any car gets in the mentioned price bracket.

Auto park assist

Another feature luxury cars have in their array is auto park assist, which assists the driver to park the car automatically in a parallel or perpendicular space. The Mahindra XEV 9e is the first car under RS 35 lakh to get this feature. However, it is offered only with the top-spec Pack Three variant in the XEV 9e lineup.

An illuminated panoramic glass roof

The XEV 9e does not come with a panoramic sunroof. What it does get is a fixed panoramic glass roof that has colourful illuminated elements on it. These colour options can be customised and the glowing pattern of the elements can be changed too. However, this feature is only available with the top-of-the-line Pack Three variant.

Prices of the Mahindra XEV 9e range between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom. pan-India). Upon launch, it won’t have any direct rival, but can be considered an alternative to the BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

