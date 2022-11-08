Published On Nov 08, 2022 02:43 PM By Ansh for Audi Q5

Based on the top-spec Technology variant, it features distinctive cosmetic details

The Special Edition carries a premium of Rs 84,000.

Gets the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

Offered in two new colours: District Green and Ibis White.

Audi’s accessory kit is also being offered at a special price.

Audi has introduced a special edition variant of the Audi Q5 SUV just as the current model is about to complete its first anniversary in India. It’s based on the top-spec Technology trim and is available in two exclusive colour options: District Green and Ibis White.

What’s New

Audi has added a few cosmetic changes to this special edition. It gets Audi’s black styling package with exterior mirror housing, black coloured roof rails and a black Audi logo. It also comes with new five-spoke, diamond-cut alloy wheels in a graphite grey colour.

Features and comforts

Based on the Q5 Technology, the Special Edition gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, voice controls, a 755-watt, 19-speaker B&O 3D sound system and ambient lighting.

It also gets wireless phone charging, three-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with a memory function for the driver, eight airbags and parking assist. The Special Edition Q5 also gets a special price for an Audi accessory kit that may include running boards and silver Audi decals.

Engine and Performance

The Audi Q5 is powered by a 2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. It produces 249PS and 370Nm which is sent to all four wheels. Audi’s mid-size SUV has a 0-100kmph time of 6.3 seconds with a top speed of 237kmph.

Pricing

Audi Q5 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Premium Plus Rs 60.50 lakh Technology Rs 66.21 lakh Special Edition Rs 67.05 lakh

With the addition of a few new features, the special edition of the Audi Q5 comes at a premium of Rs 84,000. The carmaker stated that only a limited number of units will be made but did not provide the exact figure.

