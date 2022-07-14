Published On Jul 14, 2022 06:45 PM By Rohit for MG ZS EV

Until now, the ZS EV has received two significant updates, primarily focused on a larger battery pack and improved range, in its two-year journey in India

MG Motor India has revealed that total sales of its all-electric SUV offering, the ZS EV, has breached the 5,000-unit mark and is attracting over 1,000 bookings every month.

The ZS EV was launched back in January 2020, and was only the third long-range electric car in India, following the Hyundai Kona Electric and the Tata Nexon EV. Initially, MG offered the electric SUV with a claimed range of 340km, while the Hyundai and Tata EVs’ range stood at 451km and 312km, respectively.

At the time of launch, it had the largest battery pack of 44.5kWh, whereas the Kona Electric and Nexon EV had battery packs with capacities of 39.2kWh and 30kWh, respectively. Even its 143PS electric motor was the most powerful among the three, which allowed it to go from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds (quickest of the lot). Back then, the ZS EV was pricier than the Nexon EV, but it undercut the Kona Electric.

In early 2021, MG launched an updated version of the ZS EV with a much improved range (claimed to be 419km). Following this, the electric SUV registered its highest-ever sales and bookings numbers in July and August 2021, respectively.

Shortly after, in March 2022 to be precise, the carmaker launched the facelifted ZS EV, which got a new look, bigger 50.3kWh battery pack (offering 461km range), a more powerful electric motor, and additional features. Since then, MG has sold around 300 units of the EV every month.

MG retails the ZS EV in two variants: Excite and Exclusive. While their prices have been revealed during launch, the former hasn’t been available for purchase. That said, the carmaker will start offering it soon. The electric SUV’s price ranges from Rs 22 lakh to Rs 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

