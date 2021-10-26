Published On Oct 26, 2021 05:54 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

The prices have been hiked up by up to Rs 40,000, depending on the model and variant

The Smart and Sharp variants of the Hector and Hector Plus are costlier by Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000.

All the variants of the Gloster, except for the base Super, are costlier by Rs 40,000.

The last price hike was recorded just back in August.

MG has hiked the prices of the Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster yet again, after its third price hike in August. That said, only select variants of the three models have gotten costlier. Read ahead to know the model-wise, and variant-wise, price hike:

MG Gloster

Variants New Price Old Price Difference Super 7-Seater Rs 29.98 lakh Rs 29.98 lakh - Smart 6-seater Rs 32.78 lakh Rs 32.38 lakh Rs 40,000 Sharp Rs 36.18 lakh Rs 35.78 lakh Rs 40,000 Savvy Rs 37.68 lakh Rs 37.28 lakh Rs 40,000

All of the variants, save for the base-spec Super, have received a uniform price hike of Rs 40,000.

The Gloster now retails from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.68 lakh.

MG Hector Plus

7-seater New Price Old Price Difference Style Diesel Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 15.39 lakh - Super Petrol Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh - Super Diesel Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh - Smart Diesel Rs 18.5 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh Rs 15,000 Select Diesel Rs 19.36 lakh Rs 19.21 lakh Rs 15,000

6-Seater New Price Old Price Difference Smart Petrol-DCT/CVT Rs 17.92 lakh Rs 17.84 lakh Rs 8,000 Smart Diesel Rs 18.6 lakh Rs 18.45 lakh Rs 15,000 Sharp Petrol-MT Rs 18.55 lakh Rs 18.47 lakh Rs 8,000 Sharp Petrol DCT/CVT Rs 19.58 lakh Rs 19.50 lakh Rs 8,000 Sharp Diesel Rs 20 lakh Rs 19.95 lakh Rs 5,000

The Hector Plus 7-seater variants get costlier by Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000.

There’s no hike for the Style and Super 7-seater diesel variants.

All the 6-seater variants receive a price hike of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

The 6-seater Super and 7-seater Style variants have been discontinued.

The Hector Plus 6-seater ranges from Rs 17.92 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, while the 7-seater is priced from Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 19.21 lakh.

MG Hector

Petrol New Price Old Price Difference Style MT Rs 13.5 lakh Rs 13.5 lakh - Shine MT Rs 14.52 lakh Rs 14.52 lakh - Shine CVT Rs 15.72 lakh Rs 15.72 lakh - Smart Hybrid MT Rs 16.45 lakh Rs 16.37 lakh Rs 8,000 Smart DCT/CVT Rs 17.08 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 8,000 Sharp Hybrid MT Rs 17.78 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh Rs 8,000 Sharp DCT/CVT Rs 18.78 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh Rs 8,000

Diesel New Price Old Price Difference Style MT Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh - Shine MT Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 16.50 lakh - Smart MT Rs 17.95 lakh Rs 17.80 lakh Rs 15,000 Sharp MT Rs 19.36 lakh Rs 19.21 lakh Rs 15,000

The petrol variants of the Hector have received a price hike of Rs 8,000.

The diesel variants get costlier by Rs 15,000.

Only the Smart and Sharp variants see the price hike, while the Style and Shine variants get no increase.

The Hector retails from Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 19.36 lakh

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

Read More on : MG Hector on road price