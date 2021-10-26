HomeNew CarsNewsMG Hikes Prices Of Its Lineup For The Fourth Time In 2021
MG Hikes Prices Of Its Lineup For The Fourth Time In 2021

Published On Oct 26, 2021 05:54 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

The prices have been hiked up by up to Rs 40,000, depending on the model and variant

  • The Smart and Sharp variants of the Hector and Hector Plus are costlier by Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000. 

  • All the variants of the Gloster, except for the base Super, are costlier by Rs 40,000. 

  • The last price hike was recorded just back in August. 

MG has hiked the prices of the Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster yet again, after its third price hike in August. That said, only select variants of the three models have gotten costlier. Read ahead to know the model-wise, and variant-wise, price hike: 

MG Gloster

Variants

New Price

Old Price

Difference

Super 7-Seater

Rs 29.98 lakh

Rs 29.98 lakh

-

Smart 6-seater

Rs 32.78 lakh

Rs 32.38 lakh

Rs 40,000

Sharp

Rs 36.18 lakh

Rs 35.78 lakh

Rs 40,000

Savvy

Rs 37.68 lakh

Rs 37.28 lakh

Rs 40,000

  • All of the variants, save for the base-spec Super, have received a uniform price hike of Rs 40,000. 

  • The Gloster now retails from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.68 lakh. 

MG Hector Plus

MG Hector And Hector Plus Now Pricier By Up To Rs 43,000

7-seater

New Price

Old Price

Difference

Style Diesel

Rs 15.39 lakh

Rs 15.39 lakh

-

Super Petrol

Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 15.49 lakh

-

Super Diesel

Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 16.49 lakh

-

Smart Diesel

Rs 18.5 lakh

Rs 18.35 lakh

Rs 15,000

Select Diesel

Rs 19.36 lakh

Rs 19.21 lakh

Rs 15,000

6-Seater

New Price

Old Price

Difference

Smart Petrol-DCT/CVT

Rs 17.92 lakh

Rs 17.84 lakh

Rs 8,000

Smart Diesel

Rs 18.6 lakh

Rs 18.45 lakh

Rs 15,000

Sharp Petrol-MT

Rs 18.55 lakh

Rs 18.47 lakh

Rs 8,000

Sharp Petrol DCT/CVT

Rs 19.58 lakh

Rs 19.50 lakh

Rs 8,000

Sharp Diesel

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 19.95 lakh

Rs 5,000

  • The Hector Plus 7-seater variants get costlier by Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000. 

  • There’s no hike for the Style and Super 7-seater diesel variants. 

  • All the 6-seater variants receive a price hike of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000. 

  • The 6-seater Super and 7-seater Style variants have been discontinued. 

  • The Hector Plus 6-seater ranges from Rs 17.92 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, while the 7-seater is priced from Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 19.21 lakh. 

MG Hector

Petrol

New Price

Old Price

Difference

Style MT

Rs 13.5 lakh

Rs 13.5 lakh

-

Shine MT

Rs 14.52 lakh

Rs 14.52 lakh

-

Shine CVT

Rs 15.72 lakh

Rs 15.72 lakh

-

Smart Hybrid MT

Rs 16.45 lakh

Rs 16.37 lakh

Rs 8,000

Smart DCT/CVT

Rs 17.08 lakh

Rs 17 lakh

Rs 8,000

Sharp Hybrid MT

Rs 17.78 lakh

Rs 17.70 lakh

Rs 8,000

Sharp DCT/CVT

Rs 18.78 lakh

Rs 18.70 lakh

Rs 8,000

Diesel

New Price

Old Price

Difference

Style MT

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

-

Shine MT

Rs 16.50 lakh

Rs 16.50 lakh

-

Smart MT

Rs 17.95 lakh

Rs 17.80 lakh

Rs 15,000

Sharp MT

Rs 19.36 lakh

Rs 19.21 lakh

Rs 15,000

  • The petrol variants of the Hector have received a price hike of Rs 8,000. 

  • The diesel variants get costlier by Rs 15,000. 

  • Only the Smart and Sharp variants see the price hike, while the Style and Shine variants get no increase. 

  • The Hector retails from Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 19.36 lakh

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

3 out of 3 found this helpful

