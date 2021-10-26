MG Hikes Prices Of Its Lineup For The Fourth Time In 2021
Published On Oct 26, 2021 05:54 PM By Tarun for MG Hector
The prices have been hiked up by up to Rs 40,000, depending on the model and variant
The Smart and Sharp variants of the Hector and Hector Plus are costlier by Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000.
All the variants of the Gloster, except for the base Super, are costlier by Rs 40,000.
The last price hike was recorded just back in August.
MG has hiked the prices of the Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster yet again, after its third price hike in August. That said, only select variants of the three models have gotten costlier. Read ahead to know the model-wise, and variant-wise, price hike:
MG Gloster
|
Variants
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Super 7-Seater
|
Rs 29.98 lakh
|
Rs 29.98 lakh
|
-
|
Smart 6-seater
|
Rs 32.78 lakh
|
Rs 32.38 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Sharp
|
Rs 36.18 lakh
|
Rs 35.78 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Savvy
|
Rs 37.68 lakh
|
Rs 37.28 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
All of the variants, save for the base-spec Super, have received a uniform price hike of Rs 40,000.
The Gloster now retails from Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.68 lakh.
MG Hector Plus
|
7-seater
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Style Diesel
|
Rs 15.39 lakh
|
Rs 15.39 lakh
|
-
|
Super Petrol
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
-
|
Super Diesel
|
Rs 16.49 lakh
|
Rs 16.49 lakh
|
-
|
Smart Diesel
|
Rs 18.5 lakh
|
Rs 18.35 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
Select Diesel
|
Rs 19.36 lakh
|
Rs 19.21 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
6-Seater
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Smart Petrol-DCT/CVT
|
Rs 17.92 lakh
|
Rs 17.84 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
Smart Diesel
|
Rs 18.6 lakh
|
Rs 18.45 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
Sharp Petrol-MT
|
Rs 18.55 lakh
|
Rs 18.47 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
Sharp Petrol DCT/CVT
|
Rs 19.58 lakh
|
Rs 19.50 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
Sharp Diesel
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 19.95 lakh
|
Rs 5,000
The Hector Plus 7-seater variants get costlier by Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000.
There’s no hike for the Style and Super 7-seater diesel variants.
All the 6-seater variants receive a price hike of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.
The 6-seater Super and 7-seater Style variants have been discontinued.
The Hector Plus 6-seater ranges from Rs 17.92 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, while the 7-seater is priced from Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 19.21 lakh.
MG Hector
|
Petrol
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Style MT
|
Rs 13.5 lakh
|
Rs 13.5 lakh
|
-
|
Shine MT
|
Rs 14.52 lakh
|
Rs 14.52 lakh
|
-
|
Shine CVT
|
Rs 15.72 lakh
|
Rs 15.72 lakh
|
-
|
Smart Hybrid MT
|
Rs 16.45 lakh
|
Rs 16.37 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
Smart DCT/CVT
|
Rs 17.08 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
Sharp Hybrid MT
|
Rs 17.78 lakh
|
Rs 17.70 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
Sharp DCT/CVT
|
Rs 18.78 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
Rs 8,000
|
Diesel
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Style MT
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
-
|
Shine MT
|
Rs 16.50 lakh
|
Rs 16.50 lakh
|
-
|
Smart MT
|
Rs 17.95 lakh
|
Rs 17.80 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
Sharp MT
|
Rs 19.36 lakh
|
Rs 19.21 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
The petrol variants of the Hector have received a price hike of Rs 8,000.
The diesel variants get costlier by Rs 15,000.
Only the Smart and Sharp variants see the price hike, while the Style and Shine variants get no increase.
The Hector retails from Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 19.36 lakh
(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)
