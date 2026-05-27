MG Majestor Savvy Variant Explained: Everything The Top-spec Variant Gets

After weeks of debuting the Majestor, JSW MG Motor India has finally announced the prices of the full-size SUV, albeit only for the top-spec Savvy trim. It is available in two trims: Sharp and Savvy. If you’re looking to buy the top-spec Savvy variant of this full-size, ladder-frame SUV, here’s everything you get:

MG Majestor Savvy: Exterior

The Majestor is a handsome-looking SUV with proper boxy proportions. It features the following elements to add that butch character to the design language:

At the front, it features a large, blacked-out grille with thin LED headlamps and DRLs flanking it. You get a silver faux skid plate starting right underneath the grille. The MG Majestor rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a twin six-spoke design language. In profile, you get a large DLO (Day Light Opening), faux roof rails finished in black and LED turn indicators on the ORVMs.

The Majestor’s rear-end features a full-width LED lightbar, silver accents around exhaust tips, and big Morris Garages and Majestor lettering on the powered tailgate.

Colour options: Interestingly, the Majestor is only offered with four colour options: Metal Black, Pearl White, Concrete Grey and Metal Ash.

MG Majestor Savvy: Interior

Step inside, and you get two seating options – six- and seven-seaters. However, it is available with a full black leather interior only. The six-seater version is only available with the two-wheel drive variant.

It also comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third rows, grab handles on the B-pillar for easier access, and lots of chrome embellishments for that upmarket feel.

MG Majestor Savvy: Features

There is no dearth of features in the MG Majestor. You get a 12-way power adjustable driver’s seat, an 8-way power adjustable front passenger seat, and both get heating, cooling and massaging functions. It also has three-zone climate control, auto wipers, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and more.

If you get the 4x4 variant, you also get 10 off-road modes in addition to the three drive modes available on the 4x2 variant. The 4x4 also gets three differential locks and a crawl mode.

MG Majestor Savvy: Safety

The Majestor is filled to the brim with safety tech like six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill assist controls, all four disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX anchors, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). This safety feature has functions like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and eight more functions.

MG Majestor Savvy: Powertrain

There’s only one powertrain on offer with the MG Majestor: a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here’s a look at its specifications:

Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Power (PS) 215 PS Torque (Nm) 478.5 Nm Transmission 8-speed torque converter automatic

MG Majestor Savvy: Price & Rivals

The Savvy 4x2 variant is priced at Rs 40.99 lakh, and the Savvy 4x4 at Rs 44.99 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, pan-India). The Majestor rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, and Jeep Meridian.

CarDekho Says

The Majestor is a strong proposition on paper when compared to its rivals. It offers a lot of features that are lacking in all of its rivals, and the fact that it gets three-locking differentials is sure to be a very interesting point to entice buyers. MG Motor India has indeed also achieved a competitive price tag, although the entry-level pricing is yet to be announced and if that is also done right, the Majestor could possibly contest to dominate the segment, which otherwise now is taken over by one of its cult rivals, regardless of its high price and scanty features list.