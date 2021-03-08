MG India Creates Special Mural In Delhi To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Published On Mar 08, 2021 07:28 PM By Sonny

The carmaker continues to work towards gender diversity and women empowerment

The eighth day of March has been officially recognised as International Women’s Day for over a century. The occasion celebrates feminism and women’s contribution to society in several fields. Brands across industries also do their part to celebrate the day each year. For 2021, MG Motors India commissioned a special mural in the country’s capital.

On a school’s outer wall at Gole Market near Connaught Place in Delhi, the mural features prominent Indian women such as the late Kalpana Chawla and retired Indian Air Force wing commander Namrita Chandi. The art piece also features some of the women who work at MG’s Halol facility positioned next to the Hector SUV.

MG has been quite vocal about its plans to pursue diversity and equality, with women accounting for 33 percent of its workforce across all business functions. In fact, the Hector depicted in the mural, the 50,000th unit of the SUV, was built by an all-women crew. The carmaker intends to achieve 50 percent gender diversity for a balanced workforce. MG uses an array of modern manufacturing technologies which require adequate training as opposed to physically-demanding, labour-intensive techniques that are still quite prevalent in the auto industry.

The carmaker’s initiatives for women empowerment go beyond the auto industry as well. MG recently announced its ‘Womentorship’ programme in partnership with a support group called Women Who Win. MG India has selected five social women entrepreneurs who are already working to uplift women from underserved sections of society. The programme aims to provide a platform for these women entrepreneurs to upscale their ventures and thereby, empower and create jobs for even more women in society. The five women selected for this programme are:

Smita Dugar - Founder of Women Artisans Marketing Agency

Bharti Trivedi - Leader of the KAVACH movement to improve hygiene and sexual awareness among girls and women in remote areas

Jabeen Jambughodawala - SAHAJ India, working closely with the tribal women of east Gujarat

Phoolbasan Bai Yadav - Founder of Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti, Chhatisgarh

Rupali Saini - Founder of Kuhu Enterprises

MG recently also organised an initiative called the Electrifying Women’s Drive. On International Women’s Day, it included an all-women drive in a fleet of 21 MG ZS EVs from Mumbai to Khandala. This event showcases two aspects of MG Motor’s forward thinking: emission-free mobility and the role of women in the campaign for a greener future.