Published On Feb 10, 2021 02:18 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

The Hector CVT will be paired with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

Hector to offer a new CVT gearbox from February 11.

It will be paired with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine alongside the DCT gearbox.

CVT should be more fuel-efficient than the DCT.

Likely to be more affordable than the DCT gearbox, which retails from Rs 16.52 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh.

Last month, MG launched the Hector facelift and now, it is set to give it another update. While MG remains tight-lipped about the changes, the SUV could get a CVT gearbox paired to its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. So, that makes two automatic options for the Hector, alongside the DCT.

The Wuling Almaz, MG Hector in Indonesia, gets a CVT gearbox to go with its turbo-petrol engine. The same option is expected to be offered here on the Hector. The CVT should be more affordable than the DCT and also friendlier for city driving.

Just like the DCT, we expect the CVT to be available with the higher-end variants. The power figures will remain the same as earlier. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is good for 143PS and 250Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid and 2.0-litre diesel engines will continue with the same manual gearbox as earlier.

The Hector features a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment unit with connected car technology, Hinglish voice commands, cruise control, wireless charging and ventilated front seats. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, ESC, traction control, rear disc brakes, and a 360-degree parking camera.

The Hector is priced from Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The DCT variants, available with Smart and Sharp, retail from Rs 16.52 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh. None of Hector’s direct rivals such as the Harrier, Compass and XUV500 offer a CVT combination, but compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and Kia Seltos come with the same transmission.

