MG Hector Racks Up 50,000 Bookings Within 8 Months Of Launch

Published On Feb 20, 2020 05:59 PM By Dhruv.A for MG Hector

MG has sold more than 20,000 Hectors countrywide since it entered India

The Hector has been clocking an average of around 2,500 units per month since launch.

It will offer more choices in the future in the form of the Hector Plus with its 6-seater and 7-seater versions.

The engine options, a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol unit, will remain unchanged.

MG Hector’s 1.5-litre petrol is already BS6 compliant; BS6 diesel to come soon.

MG Motor has started its Indian innings on the front foot as the manufacturer has received more than 50,000 bookings of the Hector in less than eight months of operation. The carmaker claims to have converted around 20,000 of these reservations into sales. That accounts for an average of around 2,500 units per month, quite a healthy number for a segment where you can already find SUVs like the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV500.

That is quite a significant number given that MG had to temporarily stop accepting new bookings just a month after the Hector’s launch. In fact, the car was almost sold out for the year 2019 until MG ramped up production and reopened bookings again in October.

While it was available only in a 5-seater setup, the Hector will now be followed by a more accommodating six-seater version called the Hector Plus which is due for launch in the third quarter of 2020. This six-seater, which gets captain seats for the middle row, will be followed by a 7-seater version as well. The Hector Plus 7-seater, which is expected to launch during the festive season, will get a 60:40 split bench-type seating setup in the second row.

Engine options will remain constant for both the Hector and Hector Plus. Thus, you’ll get a 2.0-litre diesel engine option (170PS/350Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which has a 48V hybrid-equipped variant as well.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard while a 6-speed DCT is optional with the petrol unit.

The MG Hector’s petrol engine is BS6 compliant while the diesel will soon meet the stricter emission norms. It is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Hector Plus, on the other hand, is likely to command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the standard car.

Apart from expanding its product lineup, MG Motor also plans to spread its touchpoints to 250 locations by March 2020.

